New Details for D&D’s Upcoming Ravenloft: The Horrors Within Book Confirmed

Dungeons & Dragons fans still have a few months to wait before our first new official sourcebook release of 2026. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within isn’t set to arrive until June 16th, which officially marks the start of D&D‘s Season of Horror. Ahead of launch, pre-orders for the book recently went live on D&D Beyond, letting eager fans secure their copy of the digital, physical, or bundled release for later this year. And some exciting new details about what the new Ravenloft book have been revealed now that the book’s pre-order page is live.

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Ravenloft: The Horrors Within was announced in early March alongside the rest of the 2026 D&D Roadmap. At that time, details were fairly limited, aside from the fact that it would be a return to the game’s classic horror setting. But thanks to the pre-order page description for the book, we have a more in-depth breakdown of what, exactly, we’ll be getting when The Horrors Within arrives later this year. And honestly? It looks like a win for horror fans.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within Confirms New Horror Subclasses & More

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast is still keeping a few secrets close to the chest. However, the official product description for The Horrors Within does let us in on a few more concrete details about what the new sourcebook has to offer players and DMs. Billed as “the complete book of nightmares,” this sourcebook may well be the new definitive resource for officially sanctioned horror adventures in D&D 5e. It certainly is bringing plenty of new material into the fold, at any rate.

The book will introduce 16 “Domains of Dread,” including a brand-new cosmic horror domain called Innsmouth. Its contents will span 10 genres of horror, from gothic to dark fantasy, with a total of 17 One-Shot Adventures for players to choose from. To round out these tales of dread, the book features 17 Darklords with challenging stat blocks to match the name, plus a bestiary of 41 other monstrosities and domain denizens for terrifyingly good D&D adventures. There will be plenty of maps, including some digital tie-ins for Maps VTT. But if you’ve got your eyes on new subclasses like me, there’s one key takeaway from this news: we’ve got the subclass list.

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

In total, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is adding 7 subclasses, 4 species, 4 backgrounds, 2 Origin Feats, and 9 Dark Gifts. The new subclasses include the Reanimator Artificer, Hollow Warder Ranger, Grave Domain Cleric, College of Spirits Bard, Phantom Rogue, Shadow Sorcery Sorcerer, and Undead Patron Warlock. These new and updated classes come from early concepts that debuted in an Unearthed Arcana back in May 2025. So, players can get a sense of what these horror subclasses could bring to the table.

The D&D Beyond listing for Ravenloft: The Horrors Within also shows off some of the haunting art that will be included in the final product. You can check out the details and secure your copy with a pre-order over at D&D Beyond. The book will be released on June 18th, when you should be able to find it on shelves at your local gaming store.

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