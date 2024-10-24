2003 GameCube Game Reportedly Getting Nintendo Switch Remaster

According to a new report, a Nintendo GameCube game, and at one point, a Nintendo GameCube exclusive, is getting a Nintendo Switch remaster in 2025. Back in 2003, the likes of Call of Duty, Tony Hawk’s Underground, Mario Kart: Double Dash, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Beyond Good & Evil, Manhunt, Final Fantasy X-2, Mario Party 5, Enter the Matrix, Project Gotham Racing 2, SSX 3, Viewtiful Joe, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, NBA Street Vol. 2, Jak II, Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, Drakengard, Trackmania, True Crime: Streets of LA, Sonic Heroes, and much more released.

2003 was a jam packed year, as evident by just the list of games above, which is just the tip of the iceberg. There were plenty of other games released in 2003 beyond this list, including many noteworthy ones. A game that falls into both of these categories is Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc.

As the name suggests, the Ubisoft game is the third major installment in the Rayman series. The game ended up being a multi-platform release, also coming to the Xbox, PS2, and PC, but at launch it was notably an exclusive for Nintendo, releasing on both the GameCube and Game Boy Advance.

At release it garnered a positive critical reception, as evident by its its 82 on Metacritic. And it coupled this with commercial success, selling more than a million copies in one month on the market, a decent return in the modern era, but a great return back in 2003.

All of that said, this 2003 gem is apparently coming back next year with a Nintendo Switch remaster. A recent report leaked that in 2025 Nintendo Switch fans are going to be treated with a variety of remasters from third-party developers as Nintendo aims to supplement the lack of its first-party output, which is focused on Nintendo Switch 2 development, with remasters of Nintendo games from yesteryear. Rayman 3 is said to be one of these games.

The report comes the way of a well-known Nintendo insider PH Brazil, who has a decent track record with Nintendo scoops. However, they have also been wrong in the past as well, so keep this in mind and remember to take this new information with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither Ubisoft nor Nintendo have commented on this new rumor in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo Switch news, more Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, more Nintendo Switch deals, and all other types of Nintendo Switch coverage, click here.