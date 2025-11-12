2016 Fan‑Favorite Game Gets Free PS5 & Xbox Series X Upgrades

Paradox Interactive has become one of the most prolific strategy developers and publishers. Between games like Europa Universalis, Age of Wonders, Imperator: Rome, and BattleTech, they’ve covered just about every aspect of the genre possible over the last decade. That said, Paradox’s most popular title is still probably Stellaris. The 2016 space-based 4X strategy game set Paradox’s sales records at launch and has only become more popular since its release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2019. However, current-gen console fans haven’t had many updates lately, leading to some frustration. Thankfully, that’s all about to change.

Last month, Paradox announced that a massive new console update is on the way. At the time, the developer wasn’t ready to reveal a release date, but it dropped recently as part of a larger roll-out of new Stellaris content. As of this update, Stellaris now has a native edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, meaning the developer can finally take full advantage of the current-gen hardware.

Importantly, this update is completely free for anyone who bought the previous-gen version of the game, as long as you’re staying within the same ecosystem. You, unfortunately, won’t be able to transfer between Xbox One and PlayStation 5. If you’re making a switch, you’ll have to pay the full price once again. The same goes for anyone who bought Stellaris physically. This upgrade only works for the digital version.

The update includes tons of new features. You can read through all the changes on the official site, but some of the important updates include a consolidation of leaders, new auto-modding traits, and a feature that lets machines age, making them no longer immortal. The leader fixes are where the bulk of the change comes from. Long-time players will notice new Veterancy Subclasses and an updated Leader Capacity menu item that affects upkeep and XP negatively when you pass the threshold.

In addition to releasing the native edition of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Pardox has dropped a few more content packs for the console edition today. Stellaris is kicking off its Season 8 Expansion Pass. It’ll cost you $41.99 and give you immediate access to the “Rick the Cube Species” portrait pack and The Machine Age expansion.

Next year, you’ll also grab the Cosmic Storms expansion and Grand Archive story pack in 2026. Season 8 is already out on PC and has been relatively well received. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume Paradox will keep the good times rolling on the console edition.

In addition to the Season 8 pass, console players can pick up Astral Planes, a narrative-focused expansion. Unlike most of the season pass, the PC version expansion pack doesn’t have great reviews, with many claiming it’s light on content. If you decide to pick it up, the Astral Planes expansion will cost you $19.99.

Either way, now is a great time for Stellaris fans on console. If you’re a fan or have been waiting for a current-gen version, there’s tons of content for you to dive into, and much more on the way.

