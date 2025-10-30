3 Recent Sci-Fi Games People Don’t Talk About Enough

The sci-fi genre has been having an incredible run lately. Between massive AAA releases, ambitious indie projects, and iconic classics that feel fresh as ever, it feels like we’re in a golden age of interstellar storytelling. Games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, The Outer Worlds 2, Abiotic Factor, and, of course, the ever-expanding No Man’s Sky have been incredible this year. So much so that these titles have hogged the spotlight from other games that are equally deserving of praise. Smaller games like these aren’t the center of discussion, but sci-fi fans are doing themselves a disservice by not playing them.

What makes these hidden gems so special is how they approach science fiction from fresh angles. Some trade sprawling universes for intimate, character-driven stories; others reinvent the genre’s gameplay conventions through creativity and focus. Whether it’s an indie experiment, a bold narrative sequel, or a stylish fusion of genres, these titles remind us that sci-fi isn’t just about the stars: it’s about the stories told within them. So, here are three recent sci-fi games people don’t talk about enough, and why each one deserves a place on your playlist.

3) Star Overdrive

image courtesy of caracal games

Star Overdrive is an ambitious title that feels like a mixture of Skate, No Man’s Sky, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It didn’t have the marketing to compete with the heavy hitters of this year, but it’s one of the most inventive sci-fi action games released this year. Developed by Caracal Games, Star Overdrive delivers a kinetic, pulse-pounding experience that feels like a love letter to both classic RPG and adventure games with a fresh twist.

At its core, Star Overdrive is a stylish high-speed game that feels like someone gave Link a rocket-propelled surfboard. Throw into this an awesome soundtrack, engaging puzzles, and a surprisingly emotional narrative, and you’ll have a pretty thrilling final result. Visually, Star Overdrive is colorful and vibrant, and its open world is the perfect playground for the various tricks and momentum your hoverboard provides.

Gameplay consists of exploring various biomes as you search for the protagonist’s beloved, who mysteriously disappeared. Your hoverboard is not just for traveling; it is also used in combat and puzzle-solving, giving it incredible importance and variety. There are multiple ways to play as you customize your playstyle through various upgrades and use different powers to battle enemies, navigate the world, and complete challenges.

Star Overdrive was created by a team of ten and is not a title you want to miss out on. It is available for $34.99 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

2) Revenge of the Savage Planet

image courtesy of Raccoon Logic Studios Inc

When Journey to the Savage Planet launched a few years ago, it quickly became a cult favorite for its vibrant visuals, quirky humor, and surprisingly sharp environmental storytelling. Revenge of the Savage Planet, its sequel, takes everything that made the original great and amplifies it in every possible way while heading in a new direction. While Journey to the Savage Planet uses first-person, the sequel makes a switch to third-person perspective.

Where the first game was about exploration and corporate absurdity, Revenge of the Savage Planet adds depth to both its gameplay and its satire. You return once again as an explorer for the (still morally bankrupt) Kindred Aerospace, only this time, the company’s incompetence has pushed the planet’s ecosystem to the brink. What follows is a hilarious and surprisingly dark story about capitalism, environmental decay, and humanity’s tendency to destroy even the most beautiful worlds we touch.

The gameplay loop is refined and more varied this time around. You’ll still scan flora and fauna, gather resources, and upgrade your gear. But combat and traversal have been revamped to be more fluid thanks to jetpacks, grappling hooks, and upgraded scanners. Gameplay aside, what truly makes the game shine is its humor and heart, delivered through sharp writing and fantastic voice acting. Despite its brilliance, Revenge of the Savage Planet hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves, but it’s one of the most joyful and creative sci-fi titles this year.

Revenge of the Savage Planet is available for $29.99 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

1) Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

image courtesy of jump over the age

If there’s one sci-fi sequel that quietly redefines what narrative games can be, it’s Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. The original Citizen Sleeper was already one of the most acclaimed narrative RPGs of the past few years. It combines a cyberpunk-inspired blend of tabletop mechanics, deep writing, and moral complexity. The sequel not only continues this but expands on it in ways that make it one of the most moving and thought-provoking games of 2025.

In Starward Vector, you once again play as a Sleeper, an artificial human consciousness housed in a synthetic body, struggling to survive in a post-capitalist future where identity, agency, and freedom are commodities. The game sees you steal a spaceship to outrun your past. But to stay ahead of it, you’ll need to recruit a reliable crew and complete jobs. In the Starward Belt, you’ll encounter refugees, smugglers, and idealists, all people clinging to the hope for another tomorrow.

What makes Citizen Sleeper 2 so powerful is how it blends narrative depth with systemic design. The dice-based decision-making system returns, but with expanded complexity and new risk-reward mechanics that make every choice feel weighty. Relationships matter more, consequences stretch farther, and the world feels even more reactive to your actions.

Citizen Sleeper is available for $24.99 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

