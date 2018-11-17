‘Fortnite’ and ‘God of War’ Win Big At 2018 Golden Joystick Awards, Full Winner List Here

This past week, we’ve been learning small tid-bits about who won that coveted trophy at the Golden Joystick Awards this year, including how Fortnite beat out Red Dead Redemption 2 for the ‘Ultimate Game of the Year‘ award. A huge surprise to be sure, but we still didn’t know the final tally of winners. At least until now.

The biggest highlight was FromSoftware’s Hidetake Miyazaki winning the Lifetime Achievement Award. Miyazaki mentioned in a recent press statement, “To receive such a prestigious award from the Golden Joysticks fills me with great surprise and a sense of great honour. I am tremendously grateful to everyone who has played, enjoyed and appreciated our games. Rather than myself, this award goes to the many people who have built these games with me, and shared their passion with me over the years.”

God of War and Fortnite seemed to be the two biggest contenders, with Overwatch taking home the gold for esports game of the year.

For the full winner list:

Best Storytelling: God of War

Best Competitive Game: Fortnite Battle Royale

Best Cooperative Game: Monster Hunter: World

Best Visual Design: God of War

Best Indie Game: Dead Cells

Best Audio: God of War

Still Playing Award: World of Tanks

Best Performer: Bryan Dechart, Detroit: Become Human

Esports Game of the Year: Overwatch

Best VR Game: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Studio of the Year: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Best New Streamer / Broadcaster: Bryan Dechart and Amelia Rose Blaire

Mobile Game of the Year: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile

PC Game of the Year: Subnautica

PlayStation Game of the Year: God of War

Xbox Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 4

Nintendo Game of the Year: Octopath Traveler

Breakthrough Award: Unknown Worlds

Most Wanted Game: Cyberpunk 2077

Critics Choice Award: Red Dead Redemption 2

Lifetime Achievement Award: Hidetaka Miyazaki

Outstanding Contribution: Xbox Adaptive Controller

Ultimate Game of the Year: Fortnite Battle Royale

What do you think about the winners listed? Do you feel like the right games one, or do you feel like a particular title got the shaft? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!