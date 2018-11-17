‘Fortnite’ and ‘God of War’ Win Big At 2018 Golden Joystick Awards, Full Winner List Here

This past week, we’ve been learning small tid-bits about who won that coveted trophy at the Golden Joystick Awards this year, including how Fortnite beat out Red Dead Redemption 2 for the ‘Ultimate Game of the Year‘ award. A huge surprise to be sure, but we still didn’t know the final tally of winners. At least until now.
The biggest highlight was FromSoftware’s Hidetake Miyazaki winning the Lifetime Achievement Award. Miyazaki mentioned in a recent press statement, “To receive such a prestigious award from the Golden Joysticks fills me with great surprise and a sense of great honour. I am tremendously grateful to everyone who has played, enjoyed and appreciated our games. Rather than myself, this award goes to the many people who have built these games with me, and shared their passion with me over the years.”
God of War and Fortnite seemed to be the two biggest contenders, with Overwatch taking home the gold for esports game of the year.
For the full winner list:
- Best Storytelling: God of War
- Best Competitive Game: Fortnite Battle Royale
- Best Cooperative Game: Monster Hunter: World
- Best Visual Design: God of War
- Best Indie Game: Dead Cells
- Best Audio: God of War
- Still Playing Award: World of Tanks
- Best Performer: Bryan Dechart, Detroit: Become Human
- Esports Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Best VR Game: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Studio of the Year: SIE Santa Monica Studio
- Best New Streamer / Broadcaster: Bryan Dechart and Amelia Rose Blaire
- Mobile Game of the Year: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile
- PC Game of the Year: Subnautica
- PlayStation Game of the Year: God of War
- Xbox Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 4
- Nintendo Game of the Year: Octopath Traveler
- Breakthrough Award: Unknown Worlds
- Most Wanted Game: Cyberpunk 2077
- Critics Choice Award: Red Dead Redemption 2
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Hidetaka Miyazaki
- Outstanding Contribution: Xbox Adaptive Controller
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Fortnite Battle Royale
What do you think about the winners listed? Do you feel like the right games one, or do you feel like a particular title got the shaft? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below! You can also watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 on the Golden Joystick Awards Twitch Channel, broadcast live from London from 3pm GMT / 7am PST / 10 am EST.