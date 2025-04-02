New York Times Strands Answers for April 2nd

Is today’s Strands’ theme leaving you in the dark? We got you covered, as we have all of the answers, including the Spangram, for April 2nd’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, as well as some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Whether you play daily or on and off, Strands is the perfect word-search solution to ease the sometimes challenging Connections and Wordle puzzles. Today’s theme, “Shine on”, is one of the game’s easier themes, which makes it a bit more enjoyable for those looking to get over any April Fool’s pranks from yesterday. As promised, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

The gameplay of The New York Times’ Strands revolves around finding words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will point toward the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like DC villains or sandwiches. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of DC villains, potential words would be villains from DC Comics like Lex Luthor or Joker.

Today’s Strands theme is “Shine on”.

For today, April 2nd, the theme, unlike yesterday, is more direct of a connection to the Spangram and words. The theme for today’s Strands is “Shine on”. Usually, we tell people this phrase when they are doing a great job and to keep doing what they do best. In cases like today’s, it’s important to take a look at all the words available, especially the nouns, as they could hint at what the puzzle really means. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is out of this world.

When trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Star Power.

If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle, which are all ways of expressing brightness, they are as follows:

Twinkle

Shimmer

Gleam

Star Power

Radiate

Dazzle

Sparkle

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!