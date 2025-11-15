2023 Xbox Series X Game Being Permanently Removed From Sale in 24 Hours

A 2023 Xbox Series X game that is available via Xbox Game Pass is being permanently removed from sale in 24 hours. The game is also on Xbox One, so this impacts those still on the last-generation Xbox console as well. The Microsoft Store delisting follows the game being removed from Nintendo Switch and PC back in May. Meanwhile, it is also set to be removed from sale on PS5 as well, but this won’t come until a later date.

The delisting is the result of licensing agreements coming to an end roughly two years after the game’s November 6, 2023, release. In other words, developer Sports Interactive and publisher Sega are delisting Football Manager 2024 from the Microsoft Store on November 16. This means it will no longer be available to purchase digitally and will be removed from any subscription platforms, including Xbox Game Pass. That said, if you already own the game, it will remain in your library and continue to be playable. Right now, there is no word of online servers going down, but this is surely going to come in the next couple of years. Until then, though, the whole game remains playable, just not available for purchase.

Left With a Downgrade

Football Manager 26 was just released earlier this month, so Football Manager 2024 is no longer the newest version, but considering the poor reception to the newest release and considering it is brand new and full price, there are plenty who still prefer the previous release. However, while Football Manager 2024 can often be found on sale, ahead of its delisting, it is full price. In other words, it is $59.99 just like the newest release in the series, which means there is little reason to fork over for it now ahead of its delisting.

To put into context how poor the reception to the newest game is, the series typically earns Metacritic scores in the 80s. To this end, Football Manager 24 has a score of 84. The new game, meanwhile, only has a 69. Of course, this also suggests that come November 2027, Football Manager 26 itself will be delisted as it appears Sega is only doing two-year licensing agreements for the series.

