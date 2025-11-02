Xbox Exclusive Sci-Fi Horror Game Finally Releasing 13 Years After It Was Announced

A sci-fi horror game, and an Xbox console exclusive, is finally releasing, and releasing soon, 13 years after it was announced. A console exclusive specifically refers to a game that is only available on one console platform, in this case Xbox, but also PC. And this is the overwhelming majority of Xbox exclusives, including games from Xbox Game Studios itself. The era of the true Xbox exclusive is over. That said, unless you have an Xbox One, an Xbox Series X, or a PC, you won’t be able to play one of the most promising-looking games left this year, and a game many have waited a very long time for.

On December 4, developer Lunar Software and publisher Raw Fury will release the former’s first-person sci-fi horror game Routine, 13 years after it was first announced all the way back in 2012. What took so long, we do not know, but the wait is finally over, and it looks like it is going to be worth it. Right now, there is no word of a PS5 or Nintendo version, but there is a new trailer.

About the Game

Routine is set to be the debut release for England-based studio Lunar Software. In it, you find yourself on an abandoned lunar base with an aesthetic best described as what the 80s thought the future looked like. What starts off as just a curious exploration quickly turns into a nightmarish need for survival. You’re looking for answers while trying to survive, but there is something else on the base that sees you as a threat. Gameplay-wise, Routine is primarily an exploration game and a survival-horror game, not an action game. Many games in these genres often have puzzles, but this does not appear to be a focus here.

Not only is Routine going to be an Xbox console exclusive, but it is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it launches. This news was confirmed alongside the announcement of nine other day-one Xbox Game Pass games coming in the near future. How much this is going to save subscribers, we do not know, because a price point has not been revealed yet. This won’t be a full $60 or $70 or $80 game, but it’s not going to be a $10 or $15 game either. Probably somewhere between $20 and $40, maybe $50.