New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Is a Series X and Microsoft Store Exclusive

There is a new Xbox Game Pass day one game that is both an Xbox Series X console exclusive and an exclusive to the Microsoft Store. In other words, it is also available on PC, but right now it is not on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, or any other digital storefront. Meanwhile, it is unclear if it is going to come to other console platforms. What we do know is that it is included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, or at least an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the most expensive tier of the subscription service.

The new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate day-one game in question is called Pigeon Simulator, a new release from tinyBuild. That said, according to early reviews of the game, it is not a very successful release from tinyBuild nor a very successful Xbox Series X exclusive. The new title currently does not have a Metacritic score, but it does have a user review score over on the Microsoft Store, where, after almost 200 user reviews, it barely has above 2/5 stars.

Pigeon Simulator was announced all the way back in 2021, so it’s been four years in the making and a sizable wait for those looking forward to it. In the game, you play as pigeons working for the government.

“As a small, but esteemed member of the top secret Paranormal Examination & Kontainment unit, it’s your job to locate, identify, neutralize, and extract dangerous anomalies that have begun to terrorize New Squawk City,” reads an official story synopsis of the game.”

While the name and the history of these types of simulator games may suggest this new release is akin to the likes of Goat Simulator, which is to say a goofy sandbox for hijinks, it’s not. In fact, as many user reviews note, not only is it not this type of game, but it is also pretty difficult. That said, it is worth noting there are some negative reviews sprinkled in that have nothing to do with the game, but are protests to the recent price increase of the subscription service.

How long Pigeon Simulator is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we do not know, but as long as it is available via the Microsoft subscription service, subscribers can save 20% on its $14.99 asking price.

