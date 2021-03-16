2K Acquires PGA Tour 2K21 Developer, Signs Long-Term Deal With Tiger Woods

✖

2K has reached a long-term partnership with golfing legend Tiger Woods and has also acquired HB Studios Multimedia Ltd., the developer of the PGA Tour 2K21 game. The publisher announced the news this week and said the acquisition is scheduled to close within the first quarter of 2021. Woods will play an “active role” in the direction of the PGA Tour 2K games as part of his partnership with 2K.

HB Studios most recently made PGA Tour 2K21 which 2K said has sold close to 2 million units since launch, but the company was not previously owned by 2K. That’s changed now though along with another key change following the deal: Woods’ 2K partnership means his name and likeness will exclusively appear in the PGA Tour 2K franchise’s games in the future.

Woods will serve as an Executive Director and a consultant working on the PGA Tour 2K games, 2K said. While his name and likeness will be used in that franchise, it’ll also be available for “any other golf games published by 2K” while their partnership is still active.

“In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods,” said 2K President David Ismailer in a press release about the announcements. “Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery. We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director.”

Conversely, 2K said it’ll also be working with Woods’ TGR Foundation. The organization provides resources such as collect-access programs to students in need.

More information about the deal and how it’ll affect and shape the PGA Tour 2K games moving forward will likely be shared later this year after the deal is finalized.