League of Legends Fighting Game 2XKO Sets Date for First Public Playtest

An upcoming League of Legends spinoff game is already pulling in plenty of interest with its unique art style and exciting character designs, and as development continues on the fighting game its team is nearly ready to put the game into a playtest. As such, Riot Games' 2XKO is inviting players from the United States, Canada, UK, France, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico to experience an early early version of the full game from home on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, called the Alpha Lab. The Alpha Lab playtest is set to run from August 8th to 19th, with the goal of collecting feedback in order to make changes to the game early on.

The announcement for the playtest notes, "The version of the game that'll be available during Alpha Lab is very much a work in progress, and it will feel that way. Players who participate in Alpha Lab will get a good idea of what the game's all about, but shouldn't expect a level of polish anywhere near that of a final product (or even some other fighting game playtests). Again, there's going to be some very unfinished stuff in there. But by collecting your feedback this early, we're giving ourselves as much time as possible to improve the game before it launches for everyone in 2025."

If you'd like to sign up for the opportunity to participate in 2XKO's Alpha Lab, you can do so on the playtest's official site now – though registration will close when the Alpha Lab begins, so if you think you may be interested in participating don't forget to sign up before August 8th. If selected to participate in the playtest, players will receive an email invitation with information on how to download the game and a shareable referral link that provides Alpha Lab access to one friend.

The official page for the Alpha Lab also provides answers to commonly asked questions ahead of playtests like this, including:

Controller Support

Supported Languages: English, Japanese, French (France), Spanish (LATAM), Portuguese (Brazil)

Streaming the playtest is encouraged: "Not only is it great feedback for us, but it's also just awesome to see what you're getting up to in-game."

Running a 2XKO Tournament/Event during Alpha Lab: "But heads up that Alpha Lab is meant to test the online game flow and isn't set up to support TOs just yet. It won't include offline or local play. You're welcome to run an event, but it'll have to be online."

The first round of invites for the playtest are noted to go out when the Alpha Lab begins at 1:00pm PT on August 8th.