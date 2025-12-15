3 Games Being Removed From Xbox Game Pass Today

Xbox Game Pass is always in motion, with new games rotating in as others rotate out. While fresh additions usually grab the headlines, removals matter just as much for subscribers who want to plan their backlog or jump into something before it disappears from the service.

Today, three games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass service across Cloud, Console, and PC. The departing titles include a heavyweight fighting game, a critically praised horror experience, and a fan-favorite indie deckbuilder. As part of the usual Game Pass cycle, these games can still be purchased at a discount for members who want to keep playing after they leave the subscription.

Mortal Kombat 11

Courtesy of NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 11 is easily the most high-profile title leaving Xbox Game Pass today. NetherRealm’s fighter has been a go-to pick for subscribers looking for a polished competitive experience, whether that meant diving into online matches, couch multiplayer, or the game’s cinematic story mode. With its removal, Game Pass players lose easy access to one of the genre’s strongest modern entries. Anyone partway through the campaign or still grinding unlocks may want to finish things up soon. On the bright side, Mortal Kombat 11 regularly goes on sale, and Game Pass members can pick it up at a discounted price if they want to keep throwing hands.

Still Wakes the Deep

Courtesy of The Chinese Room

Still Wakes the Deep made a strong impression during its time on Xbox Game Pass, despite being a relatively short experience. Set on a doomed oil rig in the North Sea, the game focused heavily on its tense atmosphere and environmental storytelling rather than traditional combat. Its exit is a reminder of how Game Pass excels at spotlighting unique, narrative-driven projects. For players who missed it the first time around, this is the kind of horror game that can be completed in a session, if you’re diligent, making it an ideal last-minute play before it leaves the service.

Wildfrost

Courtesy of Deadpan Games, Gaziter

Wildfrost quietly became a favorite among Xbox Game Pass subscribers who enjoy roguelikes and deckbuilders. Its charming visuals and deceptively deep card-based combat offered a satisfying loop that rewards smart long-term planning. Losing Wildfrost stings for players who liked dropping in for short runs or experimenting with new builds. Still, it is also the type of game that shines as a standalone purchase, and many fans end up revisiting it well beyond their initial playthroughs.

While seeing games leave Xbox Game Pass is never ideal, it is part of what keeps the service feeling fresh and exciting. Out with the old, in with the new, as they say. These departures make room for new arrivals, and for subscribers, they serve as a reminder to take advantage of the library while it lasts.

