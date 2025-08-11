Xbox Game Pass Game Has Been at Top of the Charts Since It Was Added

An Xbox Game Pass game has been at the top of the charts virtually since it was added. Most Xbox Game Pass games peak when they are added, and then interest quickly declines. This is because a majority of the games added to Xbox Game Pass any given year are single-player games that do not lend themselves to replayability. In contrast, when multiplayer games are added to Xbox Game Pass, they may not experience as large of an initial pop in terms of interest, but they retain interest longer.

When looking at the Xbox Game Pass Core charts, specifically, there are a few great examples of this. To this end, there is one Xbox Game Pass Core game that was added all the way back in October of 2022. Almost three years later, it is still in the top-five most played Xbox Game Pass Core games, and this has been the case since it was added. How many Xbox Game Pass subscribers specifically are actively playing, we do not know, but it is clear Chivalry 2 has found an audience with the Microsoft subscription service.

One of the Best Multiplayer Games on Xbox Game Pass

How has the multiplayer, hack and slash action game maintained these levels? Well, simply put it is one of the best multiplayer gams on Xbox Game Pass right now. And this was true in 2024, 2023, and in 2022 when it was added. Chivalry 2 never really blew up. To this end, its peak concurrent player count on Steam, ever, was 16,959 players, which it achieved at launch. However, it has maintained almost 25 percent of this player base, with roughly 3,100 active Steam players last month, which may not seem like a lot, but for a three-year-old multiplayer game this is impressive and a testament to its quality. Especially once you consider the fact it is not has heavily supported as many of its competitors. Of course, support aids in retention, so to have a 25 percent retention rate without tremendous post-launch support is a testament to the base level of the game and its quality. To this end, it is one of my favorite multiplayer games of the last few years

The nice thing about Chivalry 2 is that it is available across all tiers of Xbox Game Pass, from the cheapest to the most expensive, regardless of platform. And this is not true of the vast majority of Xbox Game Pass games.

