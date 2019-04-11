Microsoft’s 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for Only $1 Deal is On

Microsoft is betting big on Xbox Game Pass, so they really want you to give it a shot. To that end, they’ve kicked off a big 3 month for $1 membership offer to new subscribers, which is 97% off the standard price and best deal that we’ve seen for the service thus far. You can take advantage of it right here until May 12th. The subscription will continue beyond that at the standard $10 rate, but you can cancel at any time.

However, Microsoft is betting that you’ll keep coming back thanks to the value that comes with unlimited access to hundreds of Xbox games that update every month (details on the latest titles are available here), including Microsoft exclusives from day one. The games are downloaded directly to your console, so you can play online or off. You can also purchase games with a 20% discount and get 10% off add-ons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that a recent report indicates that Microsoft will soon offer a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which combines Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold into a single package for $14.99 a month. The report also notes that if you’re a part of the Xbox Insiders program, you’ll have access to the package early at $1 a month until the full rollout. This hasn’t been confirmed, but if it does happen you could use the current deal to fully kick the tires on Xbox Game Pass then decide if a Game Pass Ultimate subscription would be best for you moving forward.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.