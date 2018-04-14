343 Industries Hiring for 4K 60 FPS Halo Games

A ton of titles have recently seen Xbox One X upgrades, Halo 5: Guardians being one of them. This essentially gives a stunning overhaul to the gameplay experience to native 4K. Some hardcore Halo fans might be wondering if any of the other titles will be making the jump, and what’s next for the future of the franchise.

A recent job listing went up for 343 Industries specifically looking for a Lead Graphics Developer for the next main Halo game:

343 Industries, the studio developing Halo games, is looking for a Lead Graphics Engineer to join our team working on the next big Halo shooter experience. Be part of a studio that values collaboration, innovative thinking, and especially passion for the player. As the Graphics Lead, you will be leading, managing, and contributing directly on the award-winning graphics team, collaborating closely with the art teams and pushing the visual bar to inconceivable levels on future FPS Halo titles. The ideal candidate will have a passion for game graphics and for directing a team, love getting their hands dirty working directly with the content teams while coding incredible systems. You will drive graphical innovation and produce amazing systems and visuals for our entire future FPS Halo experiences. If stunning 60 Hz 4k graphics gets you excited, this is the right job for you.

Responsibilities:

• Lead a team to deliver on all graphics features

• Collaborate closely with content teams on features and problem solving

• Partner with team leads to provide a long-term plan and vision for graphics

• Develop and grow engineers to reach higher potential

• Aid in the architecture and implementation of our game engine

To see if you fit the bill qualification-wise and apply for yourself, you can check out the job listing here. It makes absolute sense that this would be the next step for the new game, but it also makes us wonder if this will also help with bringing older titles over into an improved graphic state. One thing is for certain: With how much Halo 5 deviated from what fans usually expect from a Halo title, we’re looking forward to seeing what else they have in store.