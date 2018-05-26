5 Cosplays That Prove Alyson Tabbitha Can Be Anyone

The world of cosplay is one that has grown so much in recent years, and it’s a phenomenal microcosm bursting with creativity and imagination. This community is infamous for bringing some of our most beloved characters to life and the amount of love and support within these fandoms can be blinding at times – in the best way possible, of course.

Though to me, cosplay is not a competition, it is a celebration. I can barely stitch a hole together, so I like to live vicariously through these talented craftsmen and women as they continue to take these beloved characters to entirely different levels. That brings me to this feature! I’ve been following Alyson Tabbitha on social media for awhile now and have yet to NOT be astounded by her work. As a huge Anne Rice fan, her Lestat de Lioncourt cosplay is what got me into her work, but from there it’s been one hell of a ride. So to show my appreciation for her craft, I’d like to share a few of her cosplays that pretty much have me convinced this woman is a damn shapeshifter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lestat de Lioncourt

The cosplay that suckered me in. Lestat de Lioncourt is the notorious “brat prince” from Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles. Tabbitha’s rendition comes from the movie adaptation that came out called Interview With A Vampire, which came out in 1994 starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pit.

I had to post the side by side, because that’s the very image that first just absolutely blew me away. But this talented cosplayer works with many photographers and is infamous for her kind personality and goofy interactions with fans. It’s why we love her! But to really show off what her Lestat cosplay can do, check out this other shot below:

Pirates of the Caribbean

This was another cosplay that went viral, and rightfully so! She doesn’t just make the costumes, she’s also an incredible makeup artist and that skill is definitely reflected in her Pirates of the Caribbean cosplay. Every time I see it on social media, I have to remind myself that’s not actually Johnny Depp. And here I am struggling to just do a cat eye with my eyeliner that doesn’t make me look like a scared serial killer …

From the wig tailoring, to even the effects added to the costume itself – Tabbitha nailed the look so perfectly, it definitely deserved the recognition it got.

Overwatch – Widowmaker

Widowmaker is the anti-hero assassin from Blizzard’s Overwatch and the sniper has a French grace to her that makes it easy to forget that she’s in fact a cold-hearted killer. With a tragic backstory and a bleak future, Tabbitha did a phenomenal job at not only capturing the skintone perfectly, but the pose and armor as well! You can almost hear her taunting you before landing that headshot …

This isn’t the only version of Widowmaker she did either, she also created one of the alternate skins that can be earned in the game itself:

I don’t play Widowmaker, I’m a Lucio main myself but not going to lie, this incredible craftmanship makes me really wish I was better with the character.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman

With the power of makeup (and an already there likeness), seeing her Wonder Woman in person is … confusingly good. I’ll share a few more shots below, but there are so many times when I would see this image on the Internet and genuinely not know if it was Gal or Alyson. That’s insane! She’s even got the power pose and dominating stare downpat, making this an incredibly accurate and well done recreation.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Can we just talk about how she literally became Newt from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them? Because this is absolutely nuts to me. Though at first glance, it may seem like a simplistic costume but look at the detailing. From the shoes, to the material of the coat, to that WIG! HOW!? The makeup skill once again comes into play, and close up shots, which can be seen here, show that she transformed so thoroughly into this character that it would be easy to mistake the movie’s counterpart with the cosplay.

In this shot, she’s also joined by House of Phoenix Cosplay, LexieGrace, and Anna Faith! All links to their socials can be viewed from the above Facebook post and I highly recommend checking them out as well!

To see more of Alyson Tabbitha’s amazing work (and trust me, there are TONS), please visit her on social media here, as well as her Patreon!