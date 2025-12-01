5 Perfect Games That Can Be Completed In Under 8 Hours

We’ve rounded up a list of 5 games that you can beat in just a single weekend (or even a single day if you’re determined). Gaming is one of the most time-consuming hobbies, for better or worse. When it comes to online games, that can be great as it means you have something to keep you engaged for weeks, months, or even years in some cases. It’s nice to feel like you’re really getting your money’s worth. However, longer games can slow you down and get in the way of you clearing your backlog. With games seemingly getting longer and longer, it’s nice to fall back on a shorter game sometimes.

Not every game has to be 50 hours, not every game needs a massive open-world, sometimes you just want to get in and out, experience a short and sweet story or play something that doesn’t pad the gameplay too much. With that said, here are some great games that you can blaze through in under 8 hours. I’d also like to give some honorable mentions to some walking simulators like What Remains of Edith Finch and Firewalk, two games that are largely narrative-driven, but still very much worth playing if you aren’t looking for anything too lengthy.

5) Portal – 3 – 5 hours

portal

Portal is one of the best puzzle games out there and also pretty short, so long as you don’t get totally stuck. Players play as Chell, a mute female who wakes up in a glossy facility and is monitored by an AI named GLaDOS. The goal is simple: move from room to room, where you must use a gun that shoots portals to get out. It’s not very complicated, but you will have to use your head. If you’re itching for more, Portal 2 is an even better sequel with a deeper narrative and a co-op mode, where you can complete puzzles with the help of a friend.

4) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare – 6 – 7 hours

call of duty 4: modern warfare

The average Call of Duty campaign is less than 8 hours long, which is partially why they’re as great as they are. They provide blockbuster thrills with larger than life characters. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is arguably one of the best Call of Duty campaigns, with some of the best characters in the franchise like Captain Price. There are thrilling and varied missions, such as one where you sit in the gunner seat of an AC-130, sneak through the radiated fields of Chernobyl to assassinate an arms dealer, and even a high-speed car chase on a highway.

It’s a tremendous shooter campaign that laid the foundation for two equally awesome sequels. If you’ve never played it and are looking for something to do during the holidays, Call of Duty 4 is a must-play. A fantastic remaster is available on modern consoles and PC for $39.99.

3) Limbo – 4 – 6 hours

limbo

Limbo is a black and white side-scroller puzzle game about a little boy searching for his city in a nightmare-ish world. There’s no dialogue in Limbo, and the plot is completely up to interpretation based on what you see and experience, but it is an incredibly satisfying and intricate puzzle game. It’s aesthetically haunting, satisfying to play, and lets your mind wander in all kinds of fascinating ways. The studio’s other game, Inside, is very similar and also worth playing if you’re looking for more games like Limbo.

2) Resident Evil 3 Remake – 6 – 7 hours

Image courtesy of Capcom

You can never go wrong with a good Resident Evil game! Resident Evil 3 Remake is a top-notch survival horror game, but also pretty short. Players fill the shoes of Jill Valentine as she tries to survive the night in an apocalyptic version of Raccoon City, all while trying to stop and expose what Umbrella has done. The evil corporation has deployed a hulking monster known as Nemesis to stop her, creating a terrifying cat-and-mouse game for the player.

While there are better Resident Evil games, this is a great survival horror game and one that you can breeze through with relative ease. If you’re looking to catch up on the series before Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 3 will likely be a good game to put on your list, as the new game will return players to Raccoon City.

1) Titanfall 2 – 6 – 8 hours

titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 is one of the best first-person shooters out there. Not only does it have a great story where you are partnered with a charming and protective mech, but it also has incredibly innovative levels. One of the best missions in Titanfall 2 has the player using a device that allows them to teleport back and forth between the past and present, allowing them to fight enemies through time. It’s a wild concept and one that cemented Titanfall 2 as a legendary shooter. If you’re looking for a pulse-pounding action game to play on a snowy/rainy day, this is one to check out.