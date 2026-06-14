13 PS5 Games Less Than $1 on PlayStation Store in Special Sale

13 different PS5 games are currently less than $1 on the PlayStation Store, thanks to a special new sale from Sony. The PS5 games in question, of course, are not the latest and greatest PS5 games, but smaller releases that you may or may not have heard of. That said, those on the tightest budgets can’t afford the latest and greatest PS5 games, which are often $70. Conversely, there’s not much in the current economy that can be bought for less than $1, except these 13 different PS5 games.

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The PlayStation Store sale facilitating these PS5 deals is running until July 2, so PS5 and PS5 Pro users have ample opportunity to cash in on the various offers, but after this, the sale will end, and right now there is no word of a replacement PS Store sale. Meanwhile, there are even more games for less than $1 on the PlayStation Store right now if you factor in PS4 games, but the list below is only PS5 versions of various games.

$1 PS5 Games

According to PlayStation Store user reviews, the most popular games above are two of the cheapest: Dreaming Sarah and Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure. Meanwhile, Night Slashers Remake and Xenon Valkyrie+ are also popular in the context of the list above.

In particular, old-school gamers who grew up playing arcade games may be particularly interested in Night Slashers: Remake. Night Slashers is a Data East game released back in 1993 for the arcade. It was not the biggest and most popular arcade game, but it certainly ranks probably in the top 25 best beat ’em ups of all time.

Meanwhile, those looking for the most bang for their buck content-wise will want to go with Xenon Valkyrie or Rise Eterna War, as both offer about six to eight hours of content, in this case, for $0.99. This is up to eight hours of content per dollar, which is one of the best values on the PS Store right now.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.