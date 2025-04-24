5 Pitched Video Games That Never Made It Past The Drawing Board

Good video game ideas are scrapped more often than they are seen through into production. Budgeting issues or production infeasibility lead to many excellent pitches getting rejected. Only years later, because of leaks and rumors, we learn what amazing game ideas were canned. While all of this sucks, it’s part of working in the video game industry.

Over the years, many studios have cancelled some major games that could’ve been huge successes. While never approved, these ideas deserve to be talked about. So, from unheard-of metroidvanias to well-known sequels, here are pitched video games that never made it past the drawing board.

Dark Souls 3 Metroidvania Edition

The Soulslike genre reached new heights because of Dark Souls 3. It was an insanely tough game, but every battle left a satisfying aftertaste. That’s why people loved it. Imagine the surprise when the world found out that a Dark Souls 3 Metroidvania adaptation was on the table.

In 2022, artist Thomas Feichtmeir shared a screenshot of a 2D pixelated-style Dark Souls 3 adaptation. He revealed that a Metroidvania remake was pitched to Bandai Namco in 2016, but the publisher didn’t bite. After the non-disclosure agreement expired in 2022, Thomas showed the world what could have been.

In the screenshot, you can see the Dancer of the Boreal Valley fighting the Ashen One. The inventory, flasks, weapons, and everything else are drawn in a pixelated art style, and boy, does it look nice. The aesthetic perfectly captures the Dark Souls vibe and makes you wonder why an adaptation like this hasn’t already been made. Unfortunately, a Dark Souls 3 Metroidvania game is out of the question, given how long it’s been. But Bandai Namco might finally reconsider, with Soulslikes now being more popular than ever.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Sequel

Image: Ubisoft

In 2023, an anonymous source, arguably an angered Ubisoft employee, confirmed to VGC that Ubisoft had canceled a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising. Soon, more reports started to pile up. Details about Immortals 2 emerged, such as how there wouldn’t be a narrator anymore. Additionally, taking notes from Elden Ring, puzzles were being dropped in favor of environmental storytelling. Reports further detailed how player actions would modify the world as the story progressed.

These were massive changes that could have made Immortals 2 feel like a breath of fresh air. Ubisoft Quebec was in the prototyping stage when the cancellation happened. Apparently, Ubisoft executives had a go at the prototype build but chose to kill the project. Ubisoft Quebec was made to divert all resources to established IPs, likely referring to the Assassin’s Creed series.

It makes sense since Ubisoft was facing criticism for producing lackluster games. They probably decided to stick with what works. Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 was maybe thought of as too great a risk in too dire a time. However, it’s a shame since everyone who played Immortals Fenyx Rising almost always speaks highly of it.

Batman Beyond-Style Sequel To Arkham Knight

Image: Warner Bros. Montréal

Batman: Arkham Knight was a commercial blockbuster, selling five million copies within four months. It wasn’t confirmed at the time, but Warner Bros. Montréal had reportedly pitched a Batman Beyond-style sequel. Years passed, but nothing surfaced. That was until 2020, when the studio announced Gotham Knights, a game that was the complete opposite of what we had heard.

In 2021, concept art for the Batman Beyond sequel appeared online. Warner Bros. Montréal was indeed working on it. But by 2017, for reasons unknown, it was scrapped in favor of Gotham Knights. Reports further mention that it was going to be set ten years after the ending of Arkham Knight. Damien Wayne, the protagonist and new Batman, was to take on Gotham’s criminal underworld.

The rogues’ gallery would’ve featured foes like Two-Face, Gorilla Grodd, and a resurrected Poison Ivy. Bruce would be a supporting character, helping Damien via comms. The revamped combat system was supposedly going to implement Monolith Production’s Nemesis System, too. Since the project was unannounced and scrapped very early in development, information about it remains fuzzy. But given how badly Gotham Knights has failed commercially, you can tell that Warner Bros. likely regrets not going with the Batman Beyond route.

Days Gone 2

Image: Bend Studio

One of the biggest action-adventure games for the PlayStation 4 was 2019’s Days Gone. Upon release, though, there were a few hiccups. Some of its aspects, like the customizable bike and terrifying zombie hordes, were praised. Others, like the stealth and open-world design, were labeled filler. Days Gone also had a bunch of technical issues, leading to a rocky launch. Despite that, it found success as millions of copies were sold.

Bend Studio had a roadmap ready to ride off that success, so they pitched Days Gone 2. But Sony rejected it. Days Gone’s lengthy production time and the mixed reception are believed to be the reason. According to Days Gone’s director, Jeff Ross, the game was a “disappointment” for management. Asking for a sequel felt like “an uphill battle the whole time.” Sony did what was best for the business. But for fans, it’s a bummer since the Days Gone 2 pitch reportedly mentioned many new features, including co-op play.

Dead Space 4

Image: Motive Studio

Dead Space is a franchise that has seen some rough times. Despite the trilogy being popular, there has always been a struggle for a fourth game. Dead Space 1 and 2 were critically acclaimed, but 2013’s Dead Space 3 turned out to be a commercial bust. In the wake of that, publisher Electronic Arts rejected Visceral Games’ pitch for Dead Space 4. The studio was made to work on other projects before EA ultimately shut it down a few years later. This was the first time a pitch for Dead Space 4 was rejected.

In more recent history, EA published a Dead Space 1 remake in 2023, which was met with critical acclaim. On seeing this, the original Dead Space team, composed of series creator Glen Schofield, Christopher Stone, and Bret Robbins, pitched Dead Space 4 once again to EA.

However, EA turned the offer down and didn’t entertain any narrative. According to the trio, EA said they simply weren’t looking to go in that direction. It’s disappointing to hear that such a legendary series won’t be continuing. Having said that, there is a consolation prize for Dead Space fans wanting more. Glen Schofield joined Striking Distance Studios and created The Callisto Protocol. It’s regarded as a spiritual successor to Dead Space. So, if you’re a fan of the series, check it out.