8Bitdo Launches a Sega Genesis Controller For the Nintendo Switch

If you’re a fan of the Sega Genesis controller and/or you’re a purist that wants to make games like Sega Genesis Classics on the Nintendo Switch / PC / Mac / Android / Raspberry Pi as authentic as possible, the new 8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad should be right up your alley.

As you can see, the 8Bitdo controller resembles the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive 6-button controller, only this version includes features like Bluetooth, a turbo function, and USB-C charging. You can pre-order one here for $29.99 with shipping slated for February 28th. It’s covered by Amazon’s guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships, and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

If you happen to own an original Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, note that 8Bitdo has also released versions of the controller that are compatible with the original console. You can pre-order the controller in black here or white here for $24.99 (includes receiver).

A new wireless adapter is also available that will allow you to play the Genesis with all kinds of modern wireless controllers. You can pre-order one of those right here for $19.99.

On a related note, if you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

That’s because you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.99 with free 2-day shipping at Walmart, or at Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low, so take advantage of it while you can.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

