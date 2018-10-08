90’s Shooter ‘Descent’ Returning, Coming To Consoles and PC

If you did any kind of gaming in the 90’s, you may recall Interplay’s Descent, a “6D”-shooter that gave you all dimensions of freedom as you flew around and shot at enemies. Well, good news, it’s coming back, better than ever!

The developers at Descendent Studios, alongside the publishing team at Little Orbit, have announced that they are rebooting the classic shooter Descent for a new audience to enjoy. Although the game wasn’t given a release date just yet, it’s slated to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game’s pre-orders have already opened up, with players getting access to a PC beta that will start later this year, along with a limited edition Generation III “Viola” ship with an exclusive paint job. You can also unlock preseason cosmetic rewards, and gain access to additional challenges, as well as downloadable content with single player missions, due out sometime next year.

Here are the official features for the game, as provided by the developer:

Descent is reborn! Blast into classic six-degrees-of-freedom action-reimagined for a new generation using Unreal Engine 4!

Earth starves- resources dwindle, governments fall, and the last shreds of human civilization now belong to ruthless megacorporations. Mankind’s survival depends on water and minerals from deep space. Brave pilots fight deep within asteroids- their triumphs and tragedies broadcast back to Earth as entertainment… and a way to distract the teeming masses from the grumbling of their empty bellies.

Fly your way in 20 different ships with distinct roles and play styles. Customize them with noses, wings, skins, paint jobs, and a forest of tech tree upgrades. Deep dive into Descent‘s immersive single-player campaign or prove yourself in a variety of pulse-pounding multiplayer modes.

Prepare for Descent.

Key Features

The Legendary Series Returns – Descent returns! Journey back into the mines with the rebooted 90s classic, fully reimagined in the Unreal 4 engine for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

True Freedom – Experience 6-degrees-of-freedom as you explore twisting mazes and cavernous maps. Move, hide, and attack in every direction.

Customizable Class-Based Combat – Pick your class, customize your ship, dominate the match. Choose from over 4 classes, 20 ships, and kit them out with nose, wing, skin, and other upgrades.

Hand-Crafted Campaign – Deep dive through an immersive single-player campaign featuring over 15 missions of puzzles, side-quests, special rewards and epic boss battles.

Built for Multiplayer – Prove yourself in our cutting edge multiplayer experience that features 4 pulse pounding modes from free-for-all to co-op.

Check out the trailer above and prepare for old-school shooting goodness!