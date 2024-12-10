Disney Lorcana Highlights Lilo & Stitch in Upcoming Release

2024 may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean Disney Lorcana fans don’t have plenty to look forward to. Now that this year’s final set is out, the team is looking ahead to what’s coming for the TCG in the new year. Fans already got a sneak peek at two of the new sets, which will feature Bolt and Jafar, but that’s not all that Ravensburger is cooking for 2025. In addition to sets seven and eight, Disney Lorcana is about to get a brand new gift set themed around none other than Lilo from Lilo & Stitch.

One of the joys of Disney Lorcana is the way it combines lore from so many beloved Disney films to create a new story, letting our favorite characters interact with one another. The upcoming Archazia’s Island set will add even more adorable animals to the TCG, including the star character, Bolt.

And to coincide with its release, Disney Lorcana fans will be able to grab plenty of new accessories like playmats, deck cases, and more, along with a brand new gift box. While the Archazia’s Island cards will center on cuddly critters like Bolt and friends, the accessories highlight other fan-favorite characters like Cinderella, Ursula, and the Big Hero 6 team – plus Tigger as a pirate, of course.

Upcoming Accessories for Disney Lorcana’s New Set

After Archazia’s Island releases in March 2025, the Reign of Jafar set will give players more insight into what Jafar has been up to in his appearances in Shimmering Skies and Azurite Sea. But while fans are waiting for a formal release date for this next 2025 installment of Lorcana lore, there’s more to look forward to with the upcoming Lilo Gift Box.

Stitch got his chance to shine in the Azurite Sea Stitch Gift Set, which features a Stitch – Alien Buccaneer pirate-themed promo card alongside a Stitch-themed portfolio and plenty of booster packs from Azurite Sea. But lest fans worry his friend Lilo will be left behind, the upcoming Lilo Gift Box will give her a moment in the spotlight.

What’s Included in the Disney Lorcana Lilo Gift Box

This new gift box will come out in March 2025, making March a big month for Disney Lorcana fans. With the new set and accessories alongside a brand new gift box, March birthdays for Disney fans will be a breeze.

The Disney Lorcana Lilo Gift Box

The upcoming Disney Lorcana Lilo Gift Box will feature a few exciting items for TCG collectors and Lilo fans to get excited for, including:

A foil card featuring alternate art for the Lilo – Escape Artist card from Azurite Sea, which will include both Lilo and Stitch

A storage box featuring the Lilo – Escape artist artwork

Five random booster packs from Disney Lorcana sets two through six, giving players a chance to fill in their collections

This gift box is a bit different than the gift sets currently available from Ravensburger, mixing things up to provide fans with more options for getting and gifting new Disney Lorcana cards. The timing of the gift box also hits just a few months before the May 2025 anticipated release date for the upcoming Lilo & Stitch live action film from Disney, so it will be ready and waiting for any new fans of these lovable characters thanks to the remake.