A Plague Tale: Innocence Launch Trailer Sets Up a Grim Journey

Focus Home Interactive’s bleak new game called A Plague Tale: Innocence is coming out soon, and a launch trailer has been released now to preview the game’s grim story. It shows Amicia and her brother Hugo taking on all kinds of threats in medieval France such as knights and the ever-present rats that carry a plague which threatens to overtake the entire region. Gameplay-wise, the trailer also shows some of what Amicia will be able to do as she tries to keep her brother safe.

Developed by Asobo Studios and published by Focus Home Interactive, the latter being the company behind Vampyr, The Surge, and other titles, A Plague Tale: Innocence is scheduled to release on May 14th. If you’ve been keeping up with the story in trailers, previews, and teasers that have been released before this launch trailer, you’ll already know that Amicia and Hugo are both quite young and that Hugo has been afflicted with some kind of sickness. They’re on the run from both the Inquisition and the constant swarms of rats that pose two unique types of threats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite how young the protagonists are, the trailer makes it clear that the game doesn’t shy away from putting them in some pretty violent scenarios. People are constantly run through with swords, ambushed, or consumed by rats throughout the roughly two-minute look at the new game, so it looks like the “Innocence” part of the title might not hold up for Amicia and Hugo for too long.

Towards the end of the trailer, we also get a look at what looks like a motley crew of companions who join Amicia and Hugo. Some of them are shown elsewhere in the trailer, so expect to become acquainted with more than just the main siblings.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on May 14th. To see our thoughts on the game based on a preview of a demo, head here.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!