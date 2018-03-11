A Way Out Has a Short List of Achievements, Trophies

The achievement list for A Way Out has been revealed, one that shouldn’t take players too long to burn through once the game releases this month.

A co-op game designed to be played with two players, A Way Out offers 14 different achievements that are shown below (via Exophase). The achievements are rated at different Gamerscore values that are indicated by the number next to the title. These achievements are vague in their descriptions and don’t reveal too much about the game, but be warned that some of them might spoil parts of the game’s story if you remember the achievement titles and start piecing events together as they unfold.

While these achievements are tied to the Xbox One version, the lack of a trophy list so far still leaves the question of whether or not this game will include a Platinum trophy open. One of these achievements may translate to a Platinum trophy on the PlayStation 4, but with three achievements valued at a Gamerscore of 100 points, it’s hard to say which one would stand out as the most coveted trophy, if any.

The full list of achievements can be found below along with more information on A Way Out that’s scheduled to release on March

Take A Breather – 80 You took a break from it all.

Freedom – 50 You freed someone from captivity.

In Sync – 80 Music was played in harmony.

Timeless Treasure – 100 You linked up to get past.

No Cheating – 50 You exposed some infidelity.

Break From Reality – 50 You played a videogame with a friend.

Mayday! – 50 You almost took to the skies.

Managed Anger – 80 Dark desires done right.

Live The Dream – 100 “Houston, we’ve had a problem.”

Backseat Mechanic – 50 You helped fix the bike.

Take It For A Spin – 80 You did what the wind couldn’t.

You Started It – 80 Not kids anymore.

The Dip – 100 You set a new record.

Home Run – 50 You are clearly good with a bat.



“From the creators of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons comes A Way Out, an exclusively co-op adventure where you play the role of one of two prisoners making their daring escape from prison.

“What begins as a thrilling breakout quickly turns into an unpredictable, emotional adventure unlike anything seen or played before.

“A Way Out is an experience that must be played with two players. Each player controls one of the main characters, Leo and Vincent, in a reluctant alliance to break out of prison and gain their freedom.

“Play the entire experience with your friends for free using the friends pass free trial feature.”