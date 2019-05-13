A Way Out and Battlefield V Seemingly Confirmed for EA Access

It was recently announced that Electronic Arts’ subscription service was finally making its way to PlayStation 4. This comes after spending some years on Xbox One and PC, but it is surely a welcome addition for players on Sony’s platform. However, while everyone may have been wrapped up in the excitement of EA Access coming to PlayStation 4, a couple of details may have gone unnoticed. Well, until now. In the announcement trailer, both Battlefield V and A Way Out were seen for a very brief time. The only thing is, these games are not currently available on EA Access.

It isn’t the most outright confirmation that these games are coming to EA Access. Then again, it isn’t exactly the clearest one either. There’s a good chance that their arrival could be a timed exclusive to get PlayStation 4 users to subscribe, or maybe they will both arrive across all platforms when the service comes to the console in July.

It is unknown at this time what EA has planned for these two titles in regards to them being made available on EA Access, but we are sure to learn more in the near future. For more on each game:

A Way Out

“From the creators of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons comes A Way Out, an exclusively co-op adventure that follows two prisoners, Leo and Vincent, making their daring escape from prison.

“Together with a friend on your couch or online, you’ll explore this unlikely bond and work together to overcome any obstacle in your path to freedom.”

Battlefield V

“Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots with a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. Lead your squad to victory in all-new multiplayer experiences like the multi-map Grand Operations. Fight across the globe in the single-player War Stories campaign. Assemble your Company of customized soldiers, weapons, and vehicles – then take them on an expanding journey through Tides of War. This is the most intense, immersive, and innovative Battlefield yet. You will never be the same.”

Both Battlefield V and A Way Out are currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Do you think we’ll see either of these games on EA Access in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

