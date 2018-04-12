A Way Out’s Developer Almost Signed a Deal With Microsoft

Hazelight Studios has been getting a lot of praise for its co-op enabled adventure A Way Out, which has been making the rounds on various platforms. But there was one point over the course of its journey when it was almost a Microsoft property. Like, this close.

While speaking with IGN about the game, designer Josef Fares explained that there were some different options available when it came to signing on a publisher for the co-op enabled game, and it was a neck and neck race between Electronic Arts and Microsoft.

“Brothers opened a lot of doors,” Fares said, speaking with the hosts of IGN Unfilitered. “I was very close to signing with Microsoft. It was like a week between. We were super close.”

Although he ended up choosing Electronic Arts and going with the multi-platform route, Fares had nothing but kind words about his dealings with Microsoft, particularly with Xbox head Phil Spencer. “I think that was the best thing that could happen to Microsoft,” he said of Spencer’s appointment. “That guy is a super cool guy, super passionate about games.”

But it was the convincing by EA Worldwide Studios executive vice president Patrick Soderlund that convinced Fares and his team to work with Electronic Arts on a release. That, and having an office in Sweden was pretty convenient for them, since they’re based in Stockholm.

The game has since become a hit since its release, as part of the EA Originals program, selling for a very reasonable $29.99 and becoming a big streaming success to boot. We liked it too, based on our previous review of the game.

This is good news, considering that the game ran into a slight controversial bump when Fares appeared on the Game Awards back in December and verbally attacked the Oscars, essentially saying, “Fuck the Oscars!” Some admired Fares’ boldness in making such a statement, but others weren’t so convinced. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like that incident affected sales in the least.

As far as what Hazelight is working on next – and if it’ll be teaming with EA again – we’re not quite sure. But hopefully we’ll hear more during the EA Play event, where A Way Out initially got announced last year.

Meanwhile, you can watch the interview above.

A Way Out is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.