Happy Ghasts Might Be the Best Update to Minecraft in Years

Ever since its original release back in 2009, Minecraft has been host to countless updates, some of which have had sweeping impacts on how players play the game. From the Nether to the End, these massive updates have shaped Minecraft into a game with such a large cultural impact that it has even inspired a movie. In recent years, though, there have been very few changes made to Minecraft to drastically shake up the game. However, as part of the upcoming Summer Drop 2025 update, Happy Ghasts are set to be introduced to Minecraft, something that, in my opinion, marks one of the biggest changes to the game in a long time.

The Summer Drop 2025 is just another of many free content updates available to Minecraft players and is set to drop in June. The focus of this update is the new Happy Ghast and all of the mechanics that come with it. This seemingly simple mob update adds a surprising depth that will change the way players play Minecraft forever.

🎈 Dry ghasts, ghastlings, happy ghasts

💡Vibrant visuals

🌷Spring to Life game drop

🎬Exclusive Movie content

🦸 Live Event Cape

and more!



For starters, let’s talk about one of Minecraft‘s most popular and yet underutilized mechanics: pets. Everyone loves having a pet in Minecraft, with bones and fish being hoarded at every opportunity in case a player might stumble upon the ever sought-after Wolf or Cat. These pets all serve practical functions, from the Creeper deterrence of cats, to the pack protection of wolves, and the alarm system of Parrots; pets just make Minecraft better. Enter the Happy Ghast, the new Minecraft pet that fits into the roster perfectly.

Minecraft not presenting you with an option for a gothy or spooky pet? The Ghast certainly fits that niche, being an undead creature from the Nether born from tears and bone (literally, that is the crafting recipe for Dried Ghasts).

Do they serve a practical purpose, like the other tamable pets? Sure do. Ghasts, when fully matured, can be ridden, reating something that Minecraft has lacked for a long time: a true, flying vehicle. The implications of this are huge all on their own as the ability to have a pet that can fly up to four players around the map immediately turns the Happy Ghast into a Minecraft must have, and players across the board will be seeking this incredible utility across their playthroughs with the same fervor which they look for Diamonds.

Just imagine Minecraft with the ability of true flight. The Elytra is fun, sure, but it’s more of an ability to glide than actual flight. Happy Ghasts don’t even require a trip to the End to acquire. Not to mention, Happy Ghasts can be stood on while in the air, making those tall builds much easier to construct.

Happy Ghasts fulfill a lot of the requirements of a new Minecraft pet, offering a uniquely cool, tamable creature with supremely useful utility. Above all, though, they add what other Minecraft pets are sorely lacking: something to actually do.

When you normally tame a pet in Minecraft, you really just feed it some food and then have it hang around, maybe to eventually toss some armor on it. That’s essentially it, though. It doesn’t have a huge impact on how you’re going to play the game, with the exception of Horses, which can require a bit of effort invested to find a saddle. Happy Ghasts, however, add an entire focused effort which will give players something new to do in Minecraft.

This is because Happy Ghasts must first be found or crafted in the Nether, coming in the form of Dried Ghasts, fossilized remains of the hostile mob found shriveled up and sad in the hellish biome. After rehydrating them, Dried Ghasts turn into Ghastlings, which then imprint on the player and must be cared for until they grow, a process that can be sped up using snowballs. Once they grow into a Happy Ghast, you can then craft a harness and take flight. This is, essentially, a full-on pet-raising mechanic, far more complicated and involved than other taming and animal breeding mechanics in Minecraft already.

You might think I’m being a bit silly with how much hype I’m putting on the potential for Happy Ghasts to improve the Minecraft experience. To that, I ask you this: if the feature wasn’t something players were hyped for, why have they gone out of their way to add the upcoming mechanic to the game already via mods, becoming one of the most popular mods on Minecraft right now?

With a Minecraft spin-off in the works, it is refreshing to see that the developers are still dedicated to adding significant updates to the original game, ones which will further extend the life of Minecraft.