A Way Out Launch Trailer Released

The official launch trailer for A Way Out has released ahead of the game’s official launch that shows off more gameplay and the protagonists’ stories.

Releasing on March 23 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Origin, A Way Out is an entirely co-op game created by Hazelight Studios and EA. The game only costs $30 as opposed to the $60 price tag that most people are used to, and according to the game’s director Josef Fares, it’ll give players about 6-8 hours of gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s different about this co-op game compared to others that support more than one player is that it returns to the old split-screen model as not an optional feature but a mandatory one. It’s impossible to play A Way Out by yourself, so players will need to either recruit a friend to play alongside them or find someone online. As the trailer shows, it’s not just a game that consists of the same scenes split in half either. One player will be performing an action while the other will be doing something completely different, so while it appears as though both Leo and Vincent are often working towards the same goals, both players will have distinctly different experiences judging from the trailer.

Players won’t even have to buy two copies of A Way Out either in order to get a friend in on the action. In a move that’s fairly unheard of, A Way Out will offer a friends pass feature that allows a friend to play through the full game so long as they know someone who owns a copy of the real game. There aren’t even any limitations on how many friends this pass can be shared with, according to the team working on A Way Out.

“You can play with as many people as you like,” A Way Out programmer Lucas de Vries said when asked how the friends pass works on the EA Origins platform. “All they have to do is download the friends pass version from Origin, which can be downloaded for free by anyone. After starting that they will need to wait for you to invite them before they can play the game.”

Amid the other trailers and teasers that have been released for A Way Out, gameplay from a hectic hospital escape scene can also be seen here to give an idea of how the split-screen action will work at times.

A Way Out releases for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC on March 23.