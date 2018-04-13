A Way Out Sells 1 Million Copies in Just Two Weeks

Independent developer Hazelight Studios has announced that A Way Out sold over one million copies in its first two weeks on the market.

Given A Way Out’s unique co-op nature that requires two players to play the game, one million copies sold should roughly translate to two million players, as the game’s director and creator Josef Fares points out.

We just found out that #AWayOut has sold over 1 million copies, in just over two weeks! Words cannot describe how much this means to us. Thank you to all of you for your support! — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) April 13, 2018

HOLY SHIT, this means that 2 million players have played the game. Thank you so much❤️ https://t.co/W8WP6HI44Z — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) April 13, 2018

A Way Out is notably the debut game from the aforementioned Swedish studio, which was formed back in 2014 by Josef Fares and the core team behind Starbreeze Studios’ 2013 release Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (also created by Josef Fares).

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, a critical darling of 2013 (which received better critical acclaim than A Way Out) sold 800,000 copies after a year on the market, before it was sold to publisher 505 Games for $500,000.

As you can see for Fares and co. A Way Out’s new sales milestones shows an impressive step forward for the developer, selling more copies in two weeks than its previous game did after one year.

This is partially thanks to the game’s publisher, EA. Apart of EA’s EA Originals initiative, where the publisher aids in funding and marketing of games of smaller studios and allows them to keep the profits, A Way Out pre-release was notably seen by far more eyeballs than Brothers ever was, thanks to the publisher’s large global reach.

A Way Out is notably the third game to release apart of the Originals program, following Unravel and Fe, the latter which hit this past February. Of the three releases, it appears A Way Out has made the biggest splash in terms of copies sold.

A Way Out is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch via EA:

From the creators of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons comes A Way Out, an exclusively co-op adventure where you play the role of one of two prisoners making their daring escape from prison.

What begins as a thrilling breakout quickly turns into an unpredictable, emotional adventure unlike anything seen or played before.

A Way Out is an experience that must be played with two players. Each player controls one of the main characters, Leo and Vincent, in a reluctant alliance to break out of prison and gain their freedom.

Play the entire experience with your friends for free using the friends pass free trial feature.