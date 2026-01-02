AAA John Wick Game In Development and Will Be Announced Soon

An executive from Lionsgate revealed that a John Wick game was in development and would be announced soon. This is excellent news for fans of the film franchise, as it’s ideal for a video game adaptation. What more does a video game need when there’s a pre-existing mountain of lore, more bad guys to slaughter than are humanly possible, and an arsenal of weapons and bulletproof suits? It’s the type of game that should have been made soon after the first film was released in 2014, but as of writing, no full-scale adaptation has been announced … though that’s soon going to change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On December 31, 2025, Tech4Gamers revealed that a Lionsgate executive confirmed the longstanding rumor that a AAA game based on John Wick was in development. The official announcement of the game has yet to be made, but according to the Lionsgate exec, it will be coming sometime soon. There is already a game in the franchise called John Wick Hex, but this new one would be a proper AAA title, which fans have wanted for some time. Not a lot is known about the game, which makes sense, seeing as it’s yet to be announced. Rumors indicate that a lot of money is being thrown into the project, which will be a massive AAA title that’s certain to have a huge fanbase the moment it finally launches.

John Wick Is Finally Getting a AAA Game

Image courtesy of Summit Entertainment

The Tech4Gamers announcement included a quote from Adam Fogelson, the chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, which owns the franchise rights. He said, “Our AAA game opportunities and other gaming opportunities. around John Wick and Saw and some others that we’ll be announcing soon.” Since the announcement is forthcoming, it’s safe to assume that development has been ongoing for some time. This is massive news for anyone who loves the films, and if you watched John Wick: Chapter 4, the movie plays much like a video game, though it’s likely the AAA title will involve an entirely new story.

John Wick gets a change of plans in this exclusive deleted scene from Ballerina, now available on digital and PVOD: https://t.co/kEyrevplgx pic.twitter.com/EHr9GEN5Vc — IGN (@IGN) July 3, 2025

It’s also likely that any AAA game based on John Wick would have Keanu Reeves attached. Reeves previously worked on Cyberpunk 2077, and he’d likely perform motion capture for his character, be modeled for the game, and provide his voice. Other actors would likely do the same, ensuring that any AAA John Wick game has the look and feel of the movies. Of course, this is all supposition at this point. Still, with any luck, when the official announcement finally makes it out of Lionsgate, there could be a teaser or promotional artwork to offer a glimpse of what the final game might look like.

Lionsgate has its own video game company, Lionsgate Game Ventures, so the game is probably being developed in-house. It has already created a John Wick pinball game that features elements and artwork from the movies, but the studio isn’t limited to that type of game. As Fogelson mentioned, they’re also developing a Saw game alongside the John Wick title, and have previously released Saw content for Delta Force. So long as they put the time and effort needed into a AAA John Wick game, there’s a good chance gamers will have a new hit franchise to explore.

Are you excited to finally jump into the world of John Wick? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!