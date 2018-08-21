Ace Combat 7 Gets a Release Date, New Gamescom Trailer

It’s been a pretty long while since Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown entered development. How long? We went hands on with the game back in late 2016 during PlayStation Experience, and it still hasn’t come out since then. But, finally, it looks like the latest aerial combat game has a take-off date.

Bandai Namco revealed today that Ace Combat 7 will finally make its way to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC starting on January 18, 2019. While that’s still a few months away from release, it’ll guarantee that the game will be good to go when it comes to blasting enemies out of the sky.

What’s more, the publisher also revealed a new trailer for the game, which not only confirms the date but also shows just how far along it’s come in development.

It starts off with a quick montage, with a pilot talking about her experience of flying in the air, and enjoying the beautiful color of the sky. But it’s not long before war settles in, with the Kingdom of Erusea declaring war on the Osean Federation. As part of that team, it’s your job to keep enemy jets from infiltrating space and causing havoc on your residents.

The game looks pretty sharp thus far, running at a vivid 60 frames per second and showcasing utterly striking detail on the jets that fly in the air. The character models aren’t exactly that hot, but they do lend to the story, as well as the female pilot’s perspective.

But the flying’s the thing here, and Ace Combat 7 looks to have varying missions to test your skills with, like blasting ground targets to pieces, taking on larger vessels and keeping on your toes when it comes to facing off against more advanced jets. Needless to say, this one looks like it’s going to be a whole lot of fun, especially if you’ve gotten used to previous Ace Combat games.

It may be a little heavy on the dramatics towards the end, but it’s great to see the developers nail down the Ace Combat mantra, especially when it comes to blowing stuff up good. We’ll see just how well these babies handle when the game releases early next year!