Activision Blizzard Earnings Reportedly Leak, Stock Trading Halted

We’ve already heard some interesting things about Activision Blizzard’s financial earnings for the quarter, including how Destiny 2 had the biggest launch on PC (surprisingly enough, even bigger than most of Blizzard’s franchises) and how CEO Bobby Kotick may have taken home a pretty big payday from it — to the tune of $28.6 million.

But some newly leaked earnings report suggest that the company may have had a much bigger quarter than previously expected. Per news posted by the Street, revenue for the first quarter has managed to reach $1.7 billion — which is much higher than the $1.32 billion that analysts had previously projected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a result, however, there was a slight drop with the company’s shares on the stock market. They apparently went down five percent following the leaked details. As a result, the company has actually halted trading on its stock. You can see this in the tweet below, posted by CNBC Now’s account.

JUST IN: Activision Blizzard halted for pending news. $ATVI https://t.co/S51SzbVGVI — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 3, 2018

Activision has held up trading for “pending news,” which means it could be revealing its actual numbers any minute now. It’s unknown if they’ll hold an investor’s call or simply announce the news outright, but it does look to be pretty big.

Some believe that game news could also be reported, though it’s unlikely. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is already set to get a big reveal in just a couple of weeks and the newest Destiny 2 expansion is already out. That leaves Crash Bandicoot news (even though we know it’s debuting on other platforms in July) and the forthcoming Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy, though the only news we could possibly think would come out of that front would be an announcement for Switch — and Nintendo may likely save that for E3.

So at the moment, all eyes are on Activision to see what’s coming, and it should be pretty soon since the company isn’t likely to hold off trading its stock for long. As soon as we hear anything official, we’ll update this story and let you know what it means, including possible projections for the next quarter and any major announcements that follow.