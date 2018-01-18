Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg Leaving Company In March

Activision has come a long way in the past few years, making billions of dollars off of franchises like Call of Duty, Destiny and Skylanders. A big part of that driving force was Eric Hirshberg, who, alongside other executives, helped drive the company in a strong financial direction.

But some big changes are coming. A report from VentureBeat indicates that Hirshberg will be leaving the company this March, after serving on his post for eight years. He just confirmed to his team that he will be departing, and it appears to be amicable departure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hirshberg played a big part in Activision Blizzard‘s business for nearly the past decade, and helped shape Call of Duty, Destiny and other projects into big consumer successes. He also helped support other franchises, including Skylanders, the return of Guitar Hero, various Spider-Man games and more.

“Serving as Activision’s CEO has been an honor and a thrill,” Hirshberg said in a statement. “This is an amazing company. One which routinely delivers epic experiences for our fans on a scale that no one else can. I have nothing but admiration for the incredible team I have had the privilege to lead. And I have nothing but appreciation for Bobby for giving me this transformational opportunity, and also for having the vision and conviction to champion a creative person for a leadership role on this scale.”

Bobby Kotick also made a statement, showing appreciation for Hirshberg’s service. “During Eric’s tenure we’ve had historic performance and great successes,” he noted. “He is an inspiring leader, and we will all miss his creativity and tenacity very much. He is leaving the team, the franchises and the business in a great place, and he goes with my full support and appreciation.”

There’s no word on where Hirshberg will be going next, nor any word from Activision as to who will be replacing him as CEO of the company. The company has noted, however, that it’s already conducting a search.

We certainly wish Hirshberg the best of luck in whatever he does next. He’s leaving behind some big shoes to fill.