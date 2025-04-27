7 Most Unhinged Bits of Stardew Valley Lore

Many players are initially drawn to Stardew Valley for its pixel art style and promise of cozy farming-sim gameplay. However, part of what makes this game such a long-lasting and beloved title is its lore. Stardew Valley is chock-full of secrets for players to uncover, with surprises lurking even for those with many hours on the farm. Depending on how often you start over and how deep you delve, you can wind up just scratching the surface of all the lore and quirks Stardew has to offer. Luckily, the game’s community is there to illuminate one another about the weirdest and wildest things that can happen in Pelican Town.

Over the years, fans have uncovered plenty of truly wild and surprising facts about the region of Stardew Valley and its residents. From Haley’s infamous cucumber request to the Mayor’s shorts, there are plenty of unhinged moments that make Stardew Valley truly a unique and endlessly entertaining world to explore. Here are some of the wildest Stardew Valley moments players have discovered over the years.

The Mystery of Abigail’s Parentage

One of the biggest conspiracies that players can’t let go of is all about Abigail. Many gamers have pieced together hints that suggest Abigail may not be Pierre’s daughter, but actually the offspring of Stardew Valley‘s wizard, M. Rasmodius.

Abigail’s purple hair certainly doesn’t look like Pierre’s

The obvious connection here is the hair color, something that recent updates have tried to dissuade players from focusing on, as new dialogue suggests Abigail’s hair isn’t naturally purple. Even so, there are some other tidbits that have some Stardew fans convinced Pierre isn’t Abigail’s real dad.

Both Pierre and Rasmodius have bits of dialogue that seem to underscore this theory. If you befriend him, Pierre will eventually confide in the farmer, actually saying, “Don’t tell my wife, but sometimes I wonder if I’m really the father.” Meanwhile, Rasmodius himself seems to suspect that someone in the valley might be his child. In one line of possible dialogue with the Wizard, he says, “I have reason to believe one of the locals is actually my daughter.”

There’s also the fact that Abigail’s schedule puts her randomly hanging out near the Wizard’s tower, which some players think solidifies this pretty solid theory. If true, this means that the quaint town is hiding a few potentially dangerous secrets. After all, if Abigail has inherited her father’s powers, she probably needs to know how to use them.

Clint’s Obsession with Emily

Many have noticed that the blacksmith, Clint, seems a bit obsessed with Emily. His schedule puts him at Emily’s place of work each day at 7 pm, and he seems to spend the Festival of the Moonlight Jellies fixated on her, rather than enjoying the event. Much of Clint’s dialogue references Emily, making it pretty clear that he’s got a thing for her.

However, it never seems to materialize into anything, even if the player leaves Emily and Clint alone when choosing a spouse. This implies that Clint’s advances and intentions are unwanted by Emily. In fact, if you get far enough in his heart events without progressing Emily’s, you’ll even see him try to ask her out, something she rebuffs.

Many players feel that Clint’s behavior about his crush on Emily leans into creepy territory, making this one of the more unsettling aspects of playing Stardew Valley if you think about it too much.

The Joja Mart Skeleton

For many players, a Joja playthrough is the evil option, a route never to be explored unless you value quick money over community vibes. However, even if you avoid supporting Joja Mart, the game will still find ways to let you know the corporation is up to no good. If you pay attention during the Stardew Valley opening sequence, the vibes at the Joja Mart offices where you work are decidedly off. One empty desk has a sign labeled “Terminated,” which suggests that the company wants to send a message to the employees left behind. But as the opening scene continues, it gets worse. Specifically, a skeleton can be seen working a few cubicles over.

The Joja Mart skeleton in the Stardew Valley opening sequence

This is concerning enough, but the implications could be even more dire. Clearly, no one at Joja is concerned about a skeleton left sitting at this desk, and that person would have to have been there a long time to turn to bone. Perhaps the skeleton does still work for Joja Mart, despite appearances? Does this suggest that the skeletons in the mines are somehow linked to Joja Mart? It’s not clear, but what is obvious is that Joja Mart is up to no good.

Alex’s Backstory

Alex seems like a pretty carefree guy with a straightforward jock personality. However, players who get to know him a bit better will be treated to some surprising and upsetting information about his past. In Alex’s four-heart event, the player learns that his dad was an alcoholic who mistreated him and that his mother passed away, which is why he lives with his grandparents. But there’s even more to tug at players’ heartstrings with Alex’s tragic backstory.

The letter above can be found in Evelyn’s room inside her house, and it sheds light on some of Alex’s sad history. Clara is his mother, who seems to have died early on in his life for reasons unknown. We learn very little about her in the game, though she does make an appearance in a flashback if you build up your relationship with Alex enough.

What Happened to All the Dwarves?

As players explore Stardew Valley, they’ll encounter a variety of Dwarvish artifacts from various gadgets to Dwarvish language scrolls. The latter are the key to communicating with one of the game’s most mysterious residents – the Dwarf who lives in the mines. Once you collect the scrolls and learn to communicate with The Dwarf, you’ll learn an unsettling truth – he is the last of his kind.

Dwarf is suspicious of the farmer’s association with Krobus

Stardew Valley has a wartorn past thanks to the Elemental Wars, something that Rasmodius will occasionally bring up. This was a war between the Dwarves and the Shadow people like Krobus. The conflict apparently all but wiped out the Dwarves, leaving the Dwarf in the mines all alone. Then again, Krobus also seems to be without any peers, so it seems both of them might be lingering casualties of this Stardew Valley conflict.

The Mysterious Capsule

The Strange Capsule serves no clear purpose

I won’t lie to you, this one still creeps me out if I think about it too much. In Stardew Valley, it’s possible to get a random event where an alien spaceship drops off a mysterious capsule on your farm. If left on your farm, in about three days you’ll wake up to find that the capsule has broken open, presumably letting something loose.

What is that something? Stardew Valley never really tells you, though some players claim they’ve seen a strange something scampering about town after the random event occurs. The idea that the aliens left something intentionally in the Valley, but you never find out what it is? Terrifying stuff.

Turning Your Kids into Doves

One of the wildest things you can do in Stardew Valley is trade your children in at the Witch’s Hut. If you and your spouse wind up with an unwanted child for whatever reason, you can “dismiss” the kiddos by going to the witch’s hut. They will turn into doves and fly off, never to be seen (or mentioned) again… except in some truly haunting Easter eggs.

The rare Ancient Doll event in Stardew Valley (Screenshot from Stardew Valley forums)

After using the Dark Shrine of Selfishness to dismiss your kid, you’ll get a phone call from a voice that claims they’ve been forsaken. From there, things intensify, with the potential for an Ancient Doll to leap out of the TV, leading to a recurring event where the player gets attacked by said doll whenever they visit the Witch’s Hut.

Clearly, Concerned Ape wasn’t here to just let players get rid of their in-game kids without consequences. This lore won’t let players forget what they’ve done, and frankly, it’s one of the creepier things in Stardew Valley.