Gaming World Reacts to Microsoft’s Shocking Purchase of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft shocked the gaming world this week when they announced they would purchased the beleaguered gaming publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft will purchase Activision, the maker of the Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch franchises, for nearly $70 billion dollars, which will serve to greatly strengthen their portfolio of game franchises for their XBox consoles. Activision Blizzard has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, with the company at the center of a massive scandal involving sexual harassment and a toxic workplace that led many of its partners to “re-evaluate” their relationship with the company. Microsoft was one such company, which makes it something of a surprise that they decided to purchase Activision Blizzard outright.

Obviously, this is the biggest gaming news story of 2022 so far, and gaming industry pundits and fans alike had a lot to say on the matter. Here’s some of the reactions from the gaming world about Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard:

Phil Spencer

https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1483431362094796800

Laura Kate Dale

https://twitter.com/LaurakBuzz/status/1483435037701853189

Gita Jackson

https://twitter.com/xoxogossipgita/status/1483439883867860994

Kars

https://twitter.com/KaroshiMyriad/status/1483438866971303937

Playstation watching Microsoft buy Activision

https://twitter.com/MeAloneInMyMind/status/1483437007221104641

What Phil meant by Microsoft “changing” Activision

https://twitter.com/Dachsjaeger/status/1483430360457297922

Two biggest gaming deals in history in one week

https://twitter.com/ZhugeEX/status/1483432877048184834

More effective than any alarm