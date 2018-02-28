Activision Prepping Several Remastered Versions of Games For This Year

The folks at Activision had a pretty lively year for 2017, even with only a few releases in its line-up. Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WWII and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy all performed above standard, leaving the company wide open for an even bigger year.

How big? Well, this new report from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has given us a pretty good idea.

In the report, the publisher acknowledged that it will be releasing its new Battle for Azeroth expansion for World of Warcraft, as well as its upcoming Call of Duty game (which is likely to be Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops IV). But it also hinted that it could be releasing a few blasts from the past as well.

“We expect to release World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and our latest Call of Duty game in the second half of 2018. In addition, we expect to deliver ongoing content for our various franchises, including expansion packs for Hearthstone and Destiny 2 , in-game events for Overwatch , and map packs for Call of Duty: WWII , as well as releases of remastered versions of titles from our library of IP. We also expect to release at least two new mobile titles during 2018, including a social casino game from King.“

Note the highlighted words there: releases of remastered versions of titles. It didn’t indicate what these games could be, but we have some estimated guesses.

First off, some rumors have been floating around that Black Ops IV could come with a remastered Call of Duty game from the past. Modern Warfare 2 could be possible, considering that we’ve already gotten Modern Warfare Remastered; but, then again, Treyarch’s Call of Duty: World At War could be an ideal candidate as well.

A remastered Spyro the Dragon Trilogy has also been considered, especially considering the success of Crash Bandicoot. Rumors have been circling that it could be announced as soon as E3, during Sony’s press conference. And we’ve also heard Crash Bandicoot could be bound for Nintendo Switch at some point.

As for what else could possibly come, Activision has a pretty big library, so your guess is as good as hours. But, hey, we wouldn’t kick aside an HD remaster of Blur. That game was a lot of fun.

We’ll see what the company has planned in the months ahead.