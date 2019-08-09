Activision Says “Stay Tuned” for More Remastered Game Announcements

Activision has successfully remastered several classic franchise which were met with positive reception from players, and it looks like there are more on the way to keep capitalizing on the nostalgia factor. In an earnings call where Activision bosses discussed the results of the most recent quarter, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick touted the success of games like the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. As for the future of these remasters, he said to “stay tuned” for more announcements.

Kotick’s response to a question about remasters during the earnings call started by saying the publisher has seen “great results” from remastering games like the one above. He praised the team’s efforts on the games and acknowledged that the “player response due to these has been fantastic.” Using the Crash Bandicoot remaster as an example by saying it’d sold through 10 million copies, he said the remasters have a big impact at Activision and implied we can expect more of those types of games in the future.

“And I’d say, for example, if you look at Crash N. Sane Trilogy; that one sold through over 10 million copies,” Kotick said in the conference call which can be heard here and seen transcribed here. “So they are obviously having a big impact on our bottom line and a real impact there, but I’d say what’s really important is that it’s reaffirming the enduring nature of these franchises for us. And as you mentioned, when you look at our IP library, we think there’s a lot of IP in there the fans are going to want to experience again. So now what I’d say stay tuned for some future announcements.”

While these two properties are the biggest types of remasters from Activision that’ll come to mind when thinking of the company’s work in that department, it’s not just these beloved retro series that have been remastered. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is another example of Activision’s work with that game being released in November 2016. Rumors about a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 rerelease or remaster have been circulating for a while now, though Activision itself has not said anything that would indicate that is happening.