Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Indefinitely Delayed

Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the upcoming remake of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, has been indefinitely delayed. While not explicitly spelled out, the given reason is that the delay is due to “recent world events,” which seems to indicate that Nintendo has chosen to delay the title thanks to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The video game had previously been set to release on April 8th.

“In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th,” Nintendo announced early this morning. “Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the announcement from Nintendo of America’s official Twitter account for yourself embedded below:

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1501559021848965120

This is not the first time that the franchise has had a somewhat awkward timing for release. The original Advance Wars for Game Boy Advance, which is part of the new remake, was initially released in North America on September 10, 2001. Following the attacks on September 11th in the United States, the video game’s release was delayed in both Europe and Japan. While the franchise focuses on fictional conflicts among fictional nations, real-life conflicts among real-life nations continue to cause trouble for it, and it would seem that the parallels are a bit too close for comfort for Nintendo.

As noted above, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was previously scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on April 8th. As of right now, the title has no definitive release date attached to it. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp right here.

What do you think about the new delay for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp? Are you still looking forward to picking it up for yourself when it does eventually release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!