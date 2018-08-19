‘Adventure Time’ Is Getting a ‘Bloons Tower Defense’ Game This Month

An Adventure Time-themed Bloons Tower Defense game later this month with Bloons Adventure Time TD releasing on mobile devices on August 30.

The free smartphone and tablet game takes Ninja Kiwi Games’ Bloons Tower Defense model and adds Adventure Time to the formula with players using different characters from the Cartoon Network show’s universe as the balloon-destroying towers that the game franchise is based around. Taking place in maps that replicate actual locations from Adventure Time’s world of Ooo, Adventure Time characters exist alongside the monkey defenders that are found in the rest of the Tower Defense games with each one boasting a different ability used to destroy the balloons that range from the basic to the advanced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bloons Adventure Time TD delivers an action-packed crossover experience featuring a Bloon invasion of the Land of Ooo in an original story starring the voice cast of Adventure Time!” an announcement about the game read. “Recruit your favorite Adventure Time characters, including Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, Ice King and more, as well as brand-new Bloons TD monkey heroes like Captain Cassie, C4 Charlie and Sai the Shadow.”

You can now pre-register for your copy of Bloons Adventure Time TD on the Google Play Store! Follow the link below to register and be notified as soon as the game is available for download! 😀🎈 #battd @CNGames @cartoonnetwork //t.co/7Dz9S9ZWvY pic.twitter.com/rcsSXY1Ixw — Ninja Kiwi Games (@ninjakiwigames) August 17, 2018

A trailer released for the game that’s shown above previews some of the monkey and Adventure Time characters that’ll be in the free mobile game along with the customization options that let players equip their defenders with various loot items. These weapons and other loot can be equipped to the appropriate defender to enhance their in-game abilities with a huge inventory menu showing what players are still missing from their collection.

The game’s available to pre-register for right now, but it’ll release on August 30 for everyone. Product pages are already up for the game such as the one in the Google Play Store that provides more details on the game’s features.

GET YOUR HERO ON!

Pop Bloons as your favorite Adventure Time characters like Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline and more!

Recruit brand-new monkey heroes like Captain Cassie, C4 Charlie, and Sai the Shadow!

A NEW ADVENTURE!

Play your way through over 15 adventures and 50 maps!

Original story featuring the voice cast of the animated series!

MAKE THE BLOONS GO BOOM!

Equip your heroes with 200+ weapons and items from Adventure Time and Bloons TD history!

Build your defenses with over 50 allies including fan favorites BMO, The COBRA, and Lumpy Space Princess!

Unleash over 30 awesome, Bloon-shredding powers!

Bloons Adventure Time TD releases on August 30 for mobile devices.