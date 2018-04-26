Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Release Date and Debut Trailer Revealed

Today, developer Climax Studios and publisher Outright Games finally announced a release date for Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, and luckily fans of the popular cartoon series won’t have to wait long.

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion is poised to release on July 17th (in North America, other regions will have to wait until July 20th) for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, both at retail and digital storefronts. To celebrate the announcement, the pair have also released the game’s debut trailer, offering up a deeper look into the game and what fans can expect when it hits just in a few months.

For those that don’t know: Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion is a brand-new, “hilarious” Adventure Time story that puts you in control of Finn, Jake, BMO, and Marceline exploring fan-favorite kingdoms, pack full of the show’s extensive roster of beloved and quirky characters.

As for the story, it begins with a flooded land of Ooo, in which familiar kingdoms are cut off from each other by rising water levels. In their handy-dandy and newly constructed boat, Finn and Jake set sail to investigate what happened, and if you’re familiar with the show, you will know how the rest goes.

During their adventures, Finn, Jake, and co. will recruit friends to join their boat, Jeff, as they head into swashbuckling fights, traverse new and dangerous locations, and interrogate characters for clues as to what is going on.

The following gameplay features are highlighted:

– Freely explore the Land of Ooo

– 3D visuals that match the art-style of the show

– Playable fan-favorite characters: Finn, Jake, BMO, and Marceline

– An original Adventure Time story, voiced by the series’ voice cast.

– Tactical combat

– Hero progression

– Pirates – “Shiver me timbers!”

It’s unclear how much Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion will cost when it launches. What we do know is that Cartoon Network has been intimately involved with the project from the start, and that apparently it is inspired by 2002’s Gamecube classic: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Licensed games have a history of being hit and miss — truthfully, more miss than hit — so fingers crossed this does the Adventure Time brand justice.