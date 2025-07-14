Nintendo Direct Leak Narrows Down Next Presentation Date

It’s been a while since the last major Nintendo Direct. While a livestream was held in June dedicated to Donkey Kong Bananza, we haven’t had a big once since the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct back in April. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the next one, and rumors have suggested that we could see something in July. The month is already half over, but fans shouldn’t get too worried; according to a very reliable Nintendo leaker, it’s still happening before the end of the month. The leaker in question is NateTheHate, who said on a new episode of his podcast that a Nintendo Direct will take place “after Donkey Kong Bananza releases.”

Donkey Kong Bananza is set to be released on Thursday, July 17th. It’s worth noting that a Pokemon Presents livestream will take place a few days later, on July 22nd. On the podcast, NateTheHate said that he does not know an exact date or time for the livestream (at least not currently), but predicted that it will happen in the last week of the month. There’s a certain logic to that window, as Nintendo will have an earning report on August 1st. NateTheHate believes a Nintendo Direct a few days before would give the company something positive to discuss with investors.

the next nintendo direct will apparently happen after donkey kong bananza comes out

While NateTheHate did not offer any definitive information about what to expect in the Nintendo Direct, his podcast did have a large section dedicated to predictions. He speculated that the next showcase could put a lot more emphasis on third-party announcements. While Nintendo’s lineup for 2025 is pretty well known at this point, there are a lot of questions about big third-party games coming in the rest of the year. NateTheHate noted that we could learn release dates for announced games like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Star Wars Outlaws, while also revealing new ones on the way.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. However, Nintendo fans have good reason to trust NateTheHate as a source. The leaker accurately confirmed the reveal date for Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this year, before any kind of official announcement was made. That gives him more credibility than a lot of other sources, and could be good news for Nintendo fans hoping for another big information drop this month.

Traditionally, Nintendo Directs have taken place in the month of June, and we usually see another in September. However, this year has been thrown off quite a bit by the release of Nintendo Switch 2. It remains to be seen whether we’ll get a Direct this month and then again in September, but hopefully we’ll start to see a steady stream of news for both those that bought the new Nintendo system, and those sticking with the original Switch for now.

