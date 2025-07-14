Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Developer Seemingly Hiring for a Sequel

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been out for less than a year now, but it seems that Xbox and MachineGames might be making plans for a sequel. As noticed by Tech4Gamers, a new job listing has been posted to the official ZeniMax website for a senior concept artist. The listing includes the kind of standard requirements you’d expect, but it also mentions in the preferred skills section “being familiar with the industry of entertainment (such as pop culture, movies, games, comics).” That would seem to suggest that the studio’s next project is a licensed property, rather than another Wolfenstein or Quake.

While this news is sure to please fans of the Disney franchise, it might come as a disappointment for those that prefer the Wolfenstein series. However, with Xbox and Bethesda seemingly putting a lot more focus on big name properties right now, it makes sense that Wolfenstein might end up on the back burner for a while. The reality is, game development can be incredibly costly, and Indiana Jones games probably have a better chance of recouping development costs, especially with Microsoft’s more recent multiplatform focus.

indiana jones and the great circle was released last year on xbox and pc, and in 2025 on ps5

For now, fans of Indiana Jones and MachineGames should take all of this information with a grain of salt. Job listings offer an interesting window into plans that are happening behind the scenes, but they don’t offer much in the way of context. This job listing certainly makes it sound like the studio is gearing up for another adventure featuring the whip-cracking archaeologist, but it’s also possible the team could be hiring for more DLC beyond the expansion arriving in September.

A sequel to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle wouldn’t be hugely surprising, though. Shortly after the game’s release last year, reports began to circulate that Disney wanted to see more games based on the franchise. Given the huge critical praise the game received, it makes sense that MachineGames would be tasked with making a follow-up. It’s impossible to say how long fans might have to wait for a sequel, but MachineGames tends to have a quicker pace compared to many other Xbox owned studios. It’s not impossible to think we could see another Indiana Jones game as soon as 2027.

It’s easy to see why Disney would want more Indiana Jones games. The games allow the company to continue expanding the audience for the franchise, without forcing them to fully abandon series star Harrison Ford, whose likeness continues to appear. It’s also a cheaper investment than another movie, following the major box office disappointment of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The future of Indiana Jones as a movie franchise is a major question, but at least fans of the character will still be able to get their fill in a different way.

