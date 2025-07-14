7 Days to Die Is Finally Getting Twitch Drops

The open-world zombie survival game 7 Days to Die is getting Twitch drops for the first time since its release. These drops will coincide with a development stream for the upcoming 7 Days Blood Moons project, which will soon be going into Early Access.

Players who wish to take advantage of the Twitch drops will need to link their Twitch account to the version of the game they own through the official website. The website supports Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of the game. Next, players must watch at least 30 minutes of the 7 Days Blood Moons development stream located at @fubar_prime starting July 15th, 4 PM ET/1 PM PT to receive a “special hat” cosmetic. 7 Days to Die players who fulfill all these conditions will unlock the use of a “Purple Pimp Hat” that they can show off while playing in-game.

The 7 Days Blood Moons development stream will cover various content that the game will feature upon its release. According to the official game account on X, they will also answer a select number of questions typed into the comment section. 7 Days fans who wish to have their questions answered should drop them under this post for a chance to have them read out on stream.

The new 7 Days Blood Moon game will change up the formula for series fans by introducing a competitive mode where one player will control the zombies and work against the survivors to dominate the post-apocalyptic wasteland. As survivors will progress by crafting, building, and unlocking new powerful weapons, so too will the Zombie Hive Master unlock new minions and take control of them to battle the survivors directly.

Although there is no official release date listed for the Early Access release of 7 Days Blood Moons, the game previously conducted a network test earlier this year that allowed players to experience the new 7 Days for the first time.