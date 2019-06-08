Mice and Mystics Creators Reveal New Game Aftermath

Plaid Hat Games recently teased a new title called Aftermath, and now they’ve finally revealed what fans can expect from the new game. The Mice and Mystics creator showed off new details on their newest Adventure Book game, designed by Mystics and Stuffed Fables creator Jerry Hawthorne, and you’ll quickly see some hallmarks from both of those games in Aftermath. The game puts you in the shoes (or paws) of small critters attempting to survive in a new and dangerous world that is without humans. The humans just vanished one day, and in their place nature and the animals that are left are taking over.

Players can take control of one of four unique characters known as providers for their upstart colony, which include an angry guinea pig, a sniper mouse, a handy hamster, and a deadly vole. You’ll venture out into the world to collect resources for your colony, take on threats, help other colonies, and look for clues regarding what happened to the world to make it this way. Along the way, you’ll make choices that will change and pivot the story for a unique experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You also don’t have to always choose combat to solve issues, as players can also make headway through diplomacy, and you’ll navigate your way through 27 story-driven missions. You can get an idea of the story at play from the included excerpt below. You can also check out the rules right here.

“‘They were the best of us,’ Meziah said, scratching a mousey ear, and the others nodded in agreement. The providers had kept the colony safe and supplied for as long as it had existed. But now they were gone, and the burden of the seemingly impossible heroics they had accomplished daily, now fell on inexperienced shoulders. ‘They’re out there, somewhere,’ Meziah whispered, and in the distance they heard the howl of a predator. Hunting birds circled overhead the ruins of the city, and far off in the distance, a car alarm sounded before dying awkwardly. ‘Let’s go bring them home.’ And they strapped down their supplies, hoisted their weapons, and pushed forward into an uncertain dawn.”

You can check out the official description for Aftermath and the contents of the base box below.

“Venture out into the ruins of mankind on 27 story-driven missions. Collect useful scrap and food for your colony but beware of the predators lurking in the shadows. Use makeshift weapons to defend yourself and your allies.

Play as a colorful cast of mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, and other critters.

Dynamic card play allows players to complete a wide variety of exciting actions.

Engage threats in desperate combat or try diplomacy for more peaceful solutions.

Complete missions to improve your colony and unlock new perks.

Explore a ruined suburbia from the eyes of a tiny creature.

Each character has personal goal in addition to the group’s main goal.”

Contents:

1 Rulebook

1 Adventure Book

23 Plastic Figures

2 Resolution Dice

1 Sideboard

1 Campaign Dashboard

1 Downtown Travel Map

47 Card Discovery Deck

4 Character Cards

37 Basic Action Cards

4 Character Influence Cards

51 Item Cards

17 Status Cards

20 Ability Cards

17 Encounter Cards

8 Mission Cards

22 Enemy Cards

10 Environment Cards

13 Vehicle Travel Cards

1 Situation Token

1 Party Location Marker

25 Wound Tokens

21 Scavenge Tokens

8 Battery Tokens

4 Objective Tokens

5 Fire Tokens

8 Roach Tokens

4 Hornet Drone Tokens

1 Dustfeather Token

3 Heavy Object Tokens

1 Fishhook Token

2 Trap Tokens

3 Aim Tokens

1 Milk Carton Boat Token

1 Truck Standee

1 Jeep Standee

2 Enemy Blade Bike Standees

2 Skate Raider Standees

1 Smokey Standee

7 Plastic Standee Stands

7 Plastic Dial Connectors

1 Discovery Deck Box

1 Banished Deck Box

4 Character Deck Boxes

1 Colony Supply Deck Box

14 Plastic Baggies

Aftermath hits stores this fall, and you can pre-order the game now for $84.95.