Alan Wake 2 Director Says Release Date Delay Was Due to Spider-Man 2

Alan Wake 2 director Sam Lake has acknowledged that the upcoming third-person horror game's recent delay was largely due to a crowded window of releases, notably with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Compared to 2022, this fall's slate of video game releases looks to be incredibly contentious. In October alone, titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Forza Motorsport, Sonic Superstars, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be launching for various platforms. With so many games releasing at once, Lake said that those within Remedy wanted to give Alan Wake 2 a bit more space.

Speaking to IGN, Lake opened up about the delay of Alan Wake 2 from its previous October 17 date to October 27. Despite only being a shift of 10 days, Lake said Remedy didn't want to clash with other games coming out around the same time. Specifically, Lake pointed to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as a major launch within this window that Remedy felt it didn't have to go "neck to neck" with. Lake also happened to praise Spider-Man 2 as a "brilliant" looking game amongst others that are hitting store shelves around this time.

"October is very crowded with awesome, brilliant games coming out," Lake said of the forthcoming month. "We were looking at the week and we were looking at these brilliant, brilliant giant games coming out, Spider-Man 2 and all, and just felt like, well, we don't have to go neck to neck. We can just kind of shift it a couple of days."

What Is Alan Wake 2?

(Photo: Remedy)

For those who might not be familiar with Alan Wake 2, it's a psychological horror game that has been over 10 years in the making. All the way back in 2010, the original Alan Wake launched on Xbox 360 and quickly became a cult classic. In the time since, developer Remedy has gone on to make titles like Control and Quantum Break, alongside an eventual remaster of Alan Wake that arrived back in 2021. After such a long wait for this highly-requested sequel, it seems clear that Remedy wants to give it the best chance to find success when its let loose at the end of October.

To learn more about Alan Wake 2, you can find the game's official description below.

"A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by Pacific Northwest wilderness. Saga Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent with a reputation for solving impossible cases arrives to investigate the murders. Anderson's case spirals into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that starts to come true around her.

Alan Wake, a lost writer trapped in a nightmare beyond our world, writes a dark story in an attempt to shape the reality around him and escape his prison. With a dark horror hunting him, Wake is trying to retain his sanity and beat the devil at his own game.

Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected at heart in ways neither of them can understand: reflecting each other, echoing each other, and affecting the worlds around them."