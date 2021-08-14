Alan Wake 2 Seemingly Enters Production at Remedy

✖

It looks as though Remedy Entertainment has potentially just started full production on Alan Wake 2, which is reportedly going to be the studio's next project. Although Remedy hasn't confirmed just yet that it will even be working on a sequel to the 2010 action-adventure title, a recent document released by the studio has at the very least confirmed that its next game has now reached a rather vital stage of development.

In a new investor report released by Remedy this week, those at the company informed the public that it has recently entered the production phase of its game that is being published by Epic Games. "Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games has moved into full production, and a second, smaller-scale game remains in full production mode," the studio said of this latest venture. No other details were provided by Remedy related to this Epic-published title, but the developer did indicate that it has six projects in the works as a whole.

The reason that it is believed that Alan Wake 2 will be the next AAA game from Remedy is due to a report that came about earlier this year. Back in April, we heard from a notable video game insider that the studio was going to finally make Alan Wake 2 after years of fan requests. As a whole, this development wasn't much of a surprising one, given that the original Alan Wake was referenced multiple times in Remedy's most recent release, Control. In fact, the final piece of DLC for Control, which was titled AWE, directly incorporated the titular Wake into the events of the game in a much larger manner. Due to how that DLC ended, it seemed likely that Remedy would end up moving on to make a proper sequel to Alan Wake in due time.

The fact that production on Alan Wake 2 now seems to have started means that we're still likely a bit far out from the game releasing, sadly. With production just now kicking off, a launch in 2023 seems feasible at the earliest. But perhaps prior to that window, Remedy will end up formally revealing that it is making Alan Wake 2.

Regardless of when Alan Wake 2 might release, are you happy to know that this is seemingly the next game coming from Remedy? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.