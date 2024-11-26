Alan Wake 2 Patch Notes Revealed for New Update

Remedy Entertainment has released a new update for Alan Wake 2 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In recent weeks, the Alan Wake sequel has been running into some new problems. Some of these issues have come about in the wake of The Lake House DLC releasing, while others have been tied to Sony’s new PS5 Pro console. Now, Remedy is trying to, uhh, remedy these problems, but has also clarified that certain fixes won’t be coming until later.

Downloadable now, update version 1.2.0.5 for Alan Wake 2 is live on all platforms. The patch prominently features improvements to both of AW2’s expansions and also makes Gyro controls just a bit better than before. Regarding PS5 Pro problems that some players are having, Remedy said that this update doesn’t address these issues, but it’s working on a future patch that should improve performance.

“The PlayStation 5 update does not contain anything PlayStation 5 Pro specific, but we wanted to acknowledge that we are seeing your feedback,” Remedy said. “We are still researching a few things on the Pro when it comes to improved performance. We’ll keep you posted. As PS5 Pro support was a work of many months, it will take the team longer than a few weeks for changes and improvements. Thank you for understanding!”

To view everything that has changed with Alan Wake 2 as of today, you can view the game’s latest patch notes below.

Improvements and additions

Added collectibles from The Lake House to Saga’s Mind Place, when the expansion is played as part of the main campaign. [Night Springs] The Night Springs theme is now available in the Writer’s Room after finishing any Night Springs chapter as part of the main campaign.

The Night Springs theme is now available in the Writer’s Room after finishing any Night Springs chapter as part of the main campaign. It is now less frustrating to deal with the “Thrower” enemies. They move around a bit less frequently, and they take longer to teleport after receiving damage.

[Motion Controls] Improved Gyro controls and interaction with stick input. Increased maximum available sensitivity in the options menu from 4x to 20x (for those of you that are, or could be, surgeons)

