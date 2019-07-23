Remedy Boss Still Hopes To Make Alan Wake 2

Will we ever see a sequel to Alan Wake? Well, now that Remedy Entertainment owns the IP, there’s a better chance than ever that it could be revived with a sequel, or at the very least, an enhanced re-release. Further, Remedy Entertainment and Alan Wake writer Sam Lake wants to make a new one, but also wants to make sure it’s done right.

“I want to make it. It’s a curious thing,” said Lake while speaking with IGN. “At this point, so much time has passed. I feel that the bar is higher in some ways. It needs to be done right if it’s ever done. Everything needs to click into place, which is really hard to make it happen. So many things, for these big games to be greenlit, need to be aligned. But I’m hoping that someday….”

As you will know, Alan Wake didn’t light the world on fire commercially or critically, which perhaps explains why we never saw a sequel. However, over the years it’s lingered into the cult-classic realm thanks to a hardcore fanbase that still raves about it ten years later.

From the sounds of it, Alan Wake 2 won’t ever be made until it finds a big publisher that can get behind it, or at least a publisher with some resources. That said, there seems to be more hope than ever that it will return. In the meanwhile, we’ll just have to look forward to Remedy’s new game, Control, which is set to release next month on August 27 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about it:

“After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control. From developer Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural 3rd person action-adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts, and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world.

“Control is Jesse Fadens’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.”