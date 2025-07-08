Animal Crossing Reveals Surprising New Crocs Collab

Animal Crossing fans have been holding their breath for big news from Nintendo since the Switch 2 was first revealed. Despite rumors, we still haven’t heard much of anything about the next game in the series. However, Nintendo did recently share something new about Animal Crossing. Unfortunately, it’s not the big news fans were expecting. Animal Crossing has unveiled its first-ever collab with the popular shoe brand, Crocs. Here’s what we know about the exciting new crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The popular casual shoe brand has had some big collabs with video game brands in the past, including quite a few Pokemon-themed Crocs, Sonic the Hedgehog, and More. Similarly, Animal Crossing is no stranger to collab merch. After all, we’ve got a whole line of Animal Crossing LEGO to enjoy. However, this newly revealed line of Animal Crossing Crocs is the brand’s first-ever collab with the popular cozy game.

Animal crossing: New horizons is the most recent game… for now

Soon, Animal Crossing fans will be able to snag both kids’ and adult versions of a new pair of Animal Crossing Platform Clogs. The new Crocs and accessories will be available on August 26th. You’ll be able to get them at the official Crocs store online, Crocs retail locations, and select retailers who carry the brand.

What’s Featured in the Animal Crossing x Crocs Collab

The highlight of the new collab line is the Animal Crossing-themed shoe itself. There will be two versions, one for kids and one for adults. The shoes are mostly green on the top, with water-themed beach designs along the bottom half of the shoe. They are dotted with trees and iconic Animal Crossing characters like Isabelle and Tom Nook. Visually, both designs are more or less identical, but let’s break down the sizes available for both grown-up and younger Animal Crossing fans.

Adult Animal Crossing Platform Clog

The adult version of the Animal Crossing clogs

The adult version of the Animal Crossing Crocs costs $69.99. They are available in Men’s Size 4/Women’s Size 6 – Men’s Size 13/Women’s Size 12.

Children’s Animal Crossing Classic Clog

The children’s Animal Crossing Classic Clog shoes are available in sizes 11C-6Y. These retail for $54.99.

Animal Crossing Jibbitz Charms

The shoes themselves come with a few charms featuring the most recognizable faces from Animal Crossing. But fans who want to mix it up can also buy one of three sets of Jibbitz Charms to customize their shoes. Here are the options:

The new charm options for the Animal Crossing x Crocs collab

5-Pack Animal Crossing Creator Charms – $16.99

5 Pack Animal Crossing Collector Charms – $16.99

Individual Animal Crossing Charms for Rosie, Marshal, or Bunnie – $4.99 each

These items will be available via the Crocs online store and participating authorized in-person locations across the US starting on August 26th. As of now, it doesn’t look like the collab merch will be available in other locations, though Crocs itself is a global brand.

As gamers continue to hope for news of the next Animal Crossing game, this merch at least shows that Nintendo is still thinking about one of its most popular games. Whether the timing of this release purposefully falls after any kind of big announcement remains to be seen.

Are you going to try and snag a pair of these Animal Crossing Crocs? Let us know in the comments below!