Alan Wake Remastered Seemingly Leaks for Nintendo Switch

Remedy Entertainment’s upcoming release of Alan Wake Remastered looks as though it could be coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future. Earlier this month, the studio revealed that it would be bringing the new iteration of the classic action-adventure title to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, although Switch was notably left out. Fortunately, for those that only own the Nintendo platform, it looks like a release for the console is still in the cards, even though it might not be arriving at the same time as other versions of the game.

According to a recent listing from Brazil, Alan Wake Remastered has been rated for Nintendo Switch within the region. Although details are sparse when it comes to this potential version of the game, the fact that it has received a rating whatsoever is usually a telltale sign that this unannounced release could very much be legitimate.

As a whole, a Switch version of Alan Wake Remastered would make sense for a number of reasons. For starters, the game is very much capable of running on the platform in some capacity. Given that the original title launched all the way back on Xbox 360, for Remedy to bring the game to Switch wouldn’t be much of a stretch whatsoever.

There’s also the fact that this potential version of Alan Wake Remastered would be coming about after the other versions of the game. In a general sense, this seems to be a pattern that third-party games on Nintendo Switch have followed in recent years. While the Switch ports might not release at the same time as other platforms, a launch further down the road has become somewhat common for many studios.

For now, the only thing we know for certain about Alan Wake Remastered is that it will be arriving next month on October 5. When it does release, it will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.

